West Palm Beach, FL

Take a look at these homes on the West Palm Beach market now

West Palm Beach Voice
West Palm Beach Voice
 8 days ago

(West Palm Beach, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in West Palm Beach than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Rize_0cOy73ef00

6392 Alexander Road, West Palm Beach, 33413

3 Beds 3 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,434 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This immaculately maintained 3/3 plus den home has been recently remodeled to current building codes. Great location, near Southern Blvd. and Jog Rd., ten minutes from I-95. No HOA, large fenced yard with privacy hedge and mature fruit trees, irrigation system, high-quality water system, tankless water heaters. Highly energy efficient home, due to impact windows and icynene insulation--low electric bill. No carpet in home--laminate and tile only, new granite countertop. Move-in ready.

For open house information, contact Richard L Heers II, Sailfish Group Realty at 561-718-5999

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10738914)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WxSvr_0cOy73ef00

3704 Hertford Court, Greenacres, 33463

2 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Townhouse | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Come inside this wonderful townhome and enjoy spacious living areas with tons of natural light throughout along with an inviting kitchen. All of the bedrooms are spacious and provide ample closet space. This great home is located just minutes from fine shopping, dining and much more! The Cloisters is a well maintained community which offers its residents many resort style amenitiesCall the local Greenacres real estate expert Jeff Tricoli at (561) 220-0056 to view 3704 Hertford Court. To buy or sell a home in VILLAGES OF WOODLAKE, any of the surrounding areas of Greenacres please contact Jeff today at (561) 220-0056, email info@tricoliteam.com or visit 3704hertfordcourt.com

For open house information, contact Jeffrey L Tricoli, KW Reserve Palm Beach at 561-220-2288

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10748857)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RwKYt_0cOy73ef00

1805 N Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, 33407

2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Condominium | 1,071 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Beautiful two bedroom,two bath property with black granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances with new central A/C. Freshly painted and new carpet throughout. Quiet end unit with ample storage space and has its own washer/dryer.Building features full-time concierge, security and on-site manager. Large heated swimming pool, spa, a full gym, sauna, billiards room, business center and many other resort-style amenities. Located along West Palm Beach's prestigious Flagler Drive, enjoy FREE trolley service to the Palm Beach Outlets, Northwood Restaurants, CityPlace and Clematis Street. Just over the bridge from exclusive Palm Beach Island and Local Beaches.Leased until April 2022 making it ideal for an investor.

For open house information, contact Amy K Bryant, NV Realty Group, LLC at 561-721-2626

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10716237)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01RrcT_0cOy73ef00

3823 Cypress Lake Drive, Lake Worth, 33467

4 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,330 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Elegant and spacious lakefront home in exclusive community of Cypress Woods. Come inside and be greeted by spacious living areas, along with an inviting kitchen. All of the bedrooms are spacious as well and offer ample closet space. Outside you will enjoy a lovely patio, a beautiful backyard and is located just minutes to the Turnpike, I-95, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Downtown West Palm Beach, gorgeous area beaches and 3 international airports. Community is a well maintained community which offers its residents many resort style amenities.

For open house information, contact Jeffrey L Tricoli, KW Reserve Palm Beach at 561-220-2288

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10750608)

