On the hunt for a home in Spokane? These houses are on the market

(Spokane, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Spokane will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2817 N Crestline, Spokane, 99207 2 Beds 1 Bath | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,348 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Fantastic price point for this home! Home features hardwood floors throughout the main level. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom on the main. Kitchen features a nice breakfast nook. Downstairs is partially finished. Room for another bedroom, bathroom or whatever you'd like. Backyard is fenced and has a detached 1-car garage, alley access and plenty of room for parking.

For open house information, contact Brandon Marchand, Keller Williams Spokane - Main at 509-458-4000

1615 E Decatur, Spokane, 99208 3 Beds 1 Bath | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in 1954

You will Love Waking Up in this Beautiful Home! The Main Floor of this Ranch Style Home Provides a Spacious Living Room with Vinyl Windows & Abundant Light! Enjoy the Large Kitchen with Updated Flooring, Counters, Cabinetry & Appliances! Dining Room off the Kitchen! Energy Saving Lighting Throughout! 2 Main Floor Bedrooms & a Full Bath Updated in 2017! Full Partially Finished Basement Provides Laundry, Family Room with Sink, 3rd Bedroom & Room to Grow! Out the Slider from the Dining Room Waits the 15'x25' Patio with a 10'x14' Cover Featuring Custom Privacy Drapes & Pull Shades, A Fantastic Garden Space to Grow Your Favorites, Sprinkler System for the Lush Lawn, a Storage Shed & Vinyl Fencing! Beautifully Landscaped With Curb Appeal! Carport with Long Paved Driveway with Space for an RV! Conveniently Located to Shopping, Schools & Resteraunts! Come Take a Look and See ALL This Home Offers You!

For open house information, contact Bonnie White, RE/MAX of Spokane at 509-922-3000

10720 N Kensington, Spokane, 99218 5 Beds 5 Baths | $699,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,935 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Beautiful, unique, open MOVE IN ready 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath family home that is walking distance to Whitworth college and in Mead school district. Gourmet kitchen with white shaker cabinets, center island, farm sink, sky lite, and high end SS appliances incl. gas range. Huge main floor master has custom bath with stand alone tub, dual head walk in shower, Dual vanity w/granite, walk in closet, and private deck. Main floor has gleaming hardwoods, large dining room, laundry, powder room, and living room w/gas fireplace and slider to large deck for entertaining. Next level down has 3 bedrooms, 2 custom bathrooms, office area, and family room w/gas fireplace and slider to deck with outside access. Bottom level has bedroom, bathroom, storage, massive rec/family room that's wired for theater and setup for tiered seating, and has outside entrance. Other features are dual gas furnaces, central AC, 3 car garage, and sits in quiet culdesac. Great opportunity to own secluded custom family home. Hurry won't last long.

For open house information, contact Rick Harter, Professional Realty Services at 888-302-5550

14106 E Bigelow Gulch, Spokane, 99217 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Location, Location! Just off Bigelow Gulch with easy access on and off. This 5 acres has a 3bed 2 bath manufactured home. Great 30 x 50 shop with cement floor, power and roughed in bath. Large greenhouse and raised beds. Possibility of additional building site.

For open house information, contact Warren Schick, Real Estate Marketplace NW,Inc. at 509-276-5445