Single-family homes for sale in Baton Rouge

14626 Avalon Ave, Baton Rouge, 70816 4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,569 Square Feet | Built in None

Investors come check out this great rental home.Long term tenant. $2000/month rent. Never late. This home is perfect for a first time investor. Tenant pays all non-major repairs.

17917 E Augusta Drive, Baton Rouge, 70810 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,395,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,480 Square Feet | Built in None

Located in The Country Club of Louisiana. This home has a great floor plan with two bedrooms down, two bedrooms up, and a sitting/game room. Fabulous views of the golf course from the kitchen, keeping room, large living room, and master bedroom. The private courtyard and large porch are perfect for entertaining. The large kitchen has a butler’s pantry and opens to the keeping and breakfast areas. The master suite is huge with an en-suite bath and calming views. Circular drive and great curb appeal are an added bonus to this home. Seller will lease for $6,500 a month.

10234 Knox Hill Ct, Baton Rouge, 70810 5 Beds 3 Baths | $825,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,239 Square Feet | Built in None

Gorgeous home located off Highland Rd in Knox Hill Subdivision on a cul-de-sac lot offering a feeling of maximum privacy with stunning serene setting. The kitchen features slab granite countertops, tons of storage, a gas cooktop, and double ovens and opens up into the great room which offers fabulous views of the backyard featuring heated salt water swimming pool, hot tub, and stocked pond making it the perfect place to entertain or relax every day. The breakfast room is very cozy and is also included in the open area surrounding the kitchen and family room. The spacious master bedroom also offers views of the backyard and flows into the spa-like master bathroom featuring marble countertops and a custom shower with frameless glass entry. There are 3 bedrooms and a Jack and Jill bath upstairs offering plenty of space while featuring a rocking chair balcony setting. The sunset views from the back porch or underneath the pergola are absolutely stunning and truly creates a paradise setting. This home comes complete with a two-car garage with a keyless entry workshop as well as a flex space/man cave/she-shed featuring a kitchenette, HVAC, and plumbing. This is a wonderful multi-use space. This home has new energy efficient windows downstairs and the roof is only one years old and comes complete with wireless irrigation/sprinkler system. If you are looking for privacy in a serene setting and a gorgeous home, this is the place.

17703 Shady Creek Ave, Baton Rouge, 70816 4 Beds 3 Baths | $480,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,184 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Classic elegance with a sophisticated flare!! This 4 bedroom 2.5 baths French style home is located on a corner, dead-end lot in FLOOD ZONE X. The highly desirable Shadows Lake Subdivision offers manicured sidewalks, community ponds, tennis courts and so much more! Custom detail and upgrades can be seen around every corner of this beautiful home. The first floor boast gorgeous 24X24 travertine flooring throughout, soaring ceilings, tall baseboards, double crown molding AND is ADA compliant! Perfectly suited for entertaining friends and family, year round! Step through the front entry into an open concept, spacious living area, large formal dining and right into a custom chefs kitchen, with all the bells and whistles!! Professional grade appliances, such as the built in commercial refrigerator/freezer, gas cook top, pot-filler, compactor, built in wall oven and too many hidden extras to list . A set of French doors right off the kitchen open to a private patio with a custom outdoor kitchen including; built in gas grill, full size-6 burner gas stove, sink, tons of counter space and plenty of room for seating. In addition, the first floor contains a 1/2 bath, additional bedroom and private master retreat that opens to a quaint sitting area, luxurious ensuite and steel reinforced master closet doors, doubling as a safe room, with access to the first floor laundry. The second floor has 1 inch subflooring, hardwood floors and contains 2 large bedrooms, study/office, Jack and Jill bath, large bonus room and a long hallway of storage closets. There is also 2nd floor access to the enormous, fully decked attic. But wait, there is more!!! Plantation shutters, fully insulated interior walls, tinted front windows, beautiful landscaping, and a three stall extra-large garage with individual 8' automatic doors. Rear private courtyard can be accessed from master sitting room and garage. Don't miss your chance to see this classy home, book your private showing today!

