Introducing The Originals 2021

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking back at your career, what do you consider some of the biggest barriers you have broken as a fashion designer?. To be honest, I do not think there were many fashion barriers left after my brother Gianni. If anything, I am still trying to inspire confidence in men and women through my collections. We live in a moment in which the barriers we need to overcome are discrimination, hate against race or sexual orientation, body shaming.

wmagazine.com

With Titane, Director Julia Ducournau Births a New Genre

Julia Ducournau wears her own clothing and jewelry. Hair by Asami Maeda for Wise and Talented using Oribe; makeup by Phophie Mathias for Wise and Talented using Dior. Your film Titane, which deftly combines science fiction with present-day reality, while exploring gender fluidity and the power of the mechanical world, was awarded the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival. You are only the second woman in history to win the Palme d’Or. What was that moment like?
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Gabriel Held Is More Than Instagram’s Favorite Fashion Historian

Gabriel Held wears Louis Vuitton Men’s pants; Versace necklace; his own shirt, scarf, and boots. Grooming by Amanda Wilson for Dior Beauty; photo assistant: Marcus McDonald; retouching: Sara Barr; fashion assistant: Amir La Sure. For our annual “The Originals” issue, we asked creatives—pioneers in the fields of art, design, fashion,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sgbonline.com

HEX Introduces Evolve Collection

HEX the fashion accessory brand introduced its Evolve Collection, influenced by fashion, music and art. The collection features fabrics made from recycled Eco Cordura, which is anti-microbial, resisting and repelling “up to 99 percent of bacteria, mold and fungus.”. The collection includes the Evolve Sling, Evolve Logic Backpack and Evolve...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Oprah
Elvis
Gianni Versace
Shalom Harlow
Donatella Versace
Isaac Mizrahi
wmagazine.com

Graydon Carter on the Future of Magazines and the Joy of Canoeing

The legendary editor opens up about his hobbies, the lessons he’s passing down to his youngest daughter, and the state of the media industry. Graydon Carter wears his own clothing and accessories. Grooming by Laila Hayani for Chanel Skincare at Forward Artists; photo assistant: Eduardo Silva. For our annual “The...
CARS
wmagazine.com

Bernie Krause Harnesses the Sounds of a Planet in Danger

Bernie Krause wears his own clothing and accessories. Bernie Krause, 2021 © Masha Karpoukhina for Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain. For our annual “The Originals” issue, we asked creatives—pioneers in the fields of art, design, fashion, comedy, activism, and more—to share their insights on staying true to themselves. Read all of this year’s interviews here.
ENTERTAINMENT
wmagazine.com

Rute Merk’s Vision for the Future of Painting

Clockwise from top left: Rute Merk in her studio in Berlin; Merk wears her own clothing. With "Xandra," 2021; Balenciaga hoodie, pants, and shoes. "Terica," 2021. Hair and makeup by Julia Barde using Less Is More. For our annual “The Originals” issue, we asked creatives—pioneers in the fields of art,...
DESIGN
WWD

Zendaya Will Receive CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya will receive the CFDA’s Fashion Icon award at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 10. The CFDA also revealed that Anya Taylor-Joy, the lead actress in the Netflix hit miniseries, “The Queen’s Gambit,” will be given the Face of the Year, a new award for 2021. The CFDA will also honor The Model Alliance with the Positive Social Influence Award.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Dune' London Film PremierePhotos of Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet's 'Dune' Press Tour FashionA Look Back at Zendaya's Best Fashion Moments The CFDA Fashion Awards will be held at The Pool...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wmagazine.com

Hairstylist Jawara Reaches New Heights

I’m always doing things in a metaphorical way,” says the hairstylist Jawara, who created the gravity-defying shapes in this story. “I wanted to get across the idea of hair in motion to represent change—getting out of dark times and leaving uncertainty behind.”. Born in Brooklyn, partly raised in Jamaica, and...
HAIR CARE
WWD

Modest Fashion Boutique Elle B. Zhou Has Big Ambitions

Click here to read the full article. Elle B. Mambetov wants to expand the idea of what modest fashion can be. The Texas-born designer from a self-described “super Christian” family converted to Islam three years ago, and rebranded her Elle B. Zhou fashion label from “Miley Cyrus swinging on the wall” as she called it, to covered-up and colorful with an avant-garde spirit.More from WWDGarage Magazine Dinner for Zendaya, Simone LeighSofia Richie, Scott Disick Celebrate Asos, Life Is Beautiful PartnershipPeter Dundas D7 Collection She landed in Los Angeles after a controversial start in London that included imprisonment for fraud, but she maintains...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

See Phoebe Dynevor, Sydney Sweeney, More Stars In New Fashion and Beauty Campaigns

There’s a fresh lineup of Hollywood stars who are lending their famous faces to fashion and beauty brands. After sporting Charlotte Tilbury’s cult-favorite Pillow Talk lipstick on her pout in Bridgerton, Phoebe Dynevor has been named the first celebrity brand ambassador for the starry makeup artist’s namesake line. White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney is also taking on a new role, this time paying tribute to Anna Nicole Smith in Guess’ new fall campaign that channels the late model’s original 1992 photoshoot. Continuing their partnership with Tiffany & Co., Beyoncé and Jay-Z play up their A-list romance in a new short film inspired by Breakfast at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

A Closer Look at Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Dune’ Press Tour Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have become some of the biggest style stars to watch over the last few years, and their fashion during their “Dune” press tour has cemented their high-fashion credentials. Both stars have attended several events over the last month and a half for the upcoming sci-fi film wearing stylish looks from designer brands like Balmain, Vivienne Westwood, Alaïa, Haider Ackermann, Stella McCartney and more that evoke each of their respective styles. Chalamet, for one, has continued his affinity for modern suits by wearing looks in graphic patterns and fresh takes on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IBTimes

Zendaya Discusses Red Carpet Outfits: 'We Build A Little Story For All The Looks'

Zendaya opened up about her red carpet outfits including the one she wore during her first movie premiere at the age of 14. "When I was 14 and at my first movie premiere, my outfit was a bunch of stuff that I had from Target. And I thought I was fly. I felt cool," she told InStyle during an interview Tuesday. "To this day, I think that’s really all that matters. Then you know you’re doing the right thing."
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Staying Present Is Lili Chopra’s Key to Keeping the Art World Fresh

Lili Chopra wears an Hermès shirt and skirt; her own jewelry. Hair by Walton Nunez for See Management using Armani Beauty; makeup by Andrew Colvin using Armani Beauty. For our annual “The Originals” issue, we asked creatives—pioneers in the fields of art, design, fashion, comedy, activism, and more—to share their insights on staying true to themselves. Read all of this year’s interviews here.
THEATER & DANCE
wmagazine.com

Jaboukie Young-White, Twitter’s Enfant Terrible, Enters His Movie Star Era

For our annual “The Originals” issue, we asked creatives—pioneers in the fields of art, design, fashion, comedy, activism, and more—to share their insights on staying true to themselves. Read all of this year’s interviews here. At 27 years old, you’ve garnered a reputation as an online rabble-rouser, posting chaotically hilarious...
INTERNET
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Paid Tribute to a Famous Look From 1999 at This Fashion Show

The City of Lights is having one of the biggest events of the year: Paris Fashion Week is back, and for the past several days, we’ve been fawning over some incredible looks from established and up-and-coming designers. We’ve also spotted a number of famous celebrity kids taking the runway, and showing off their love of fashion, too. But nothing could really top Paris Jackson’s look at Stella McCartney’s fashion show, where the young star’s sartorial statement paid homage to McCartney’s own 1999 Met Gala look.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

Clio Barnard on Using Pop Songs to Portray Different Human Experiences in ‘Ali & Ava’

For her third feature, the unconventional romance “Ali & Ava,” director Clio Barnard returns to the same working-class English community in Bradford she has been depicting since her debut, “The Arbor.” Speaking with film critic Peter Debruge from the Variety Lounge at BFI London Film Festival, Barnard explained why she feels such a connection to characters like Ali and Ava, who were inspired by people she met while shooting her three previous films in the same area.
MOVIES
WWD

A Closer Look at Dakota Johnson’s Bejeweled Gucci Dress at London Film Festival

Dakota Johnson stunned in a nude, bejeweled dress by Gucci at the London Film Festival. On Wednesday, the actress walked the red carpet in a custom long-sleeved gown by the Italian brand, which featured jewels embroidered throughout and ostrich feather cuffs. Her hair was styled in long, loose curls and the actress kept her makeup simple with a nude pink lip. She topped off the look with gold heels by Gianvito Rossi and diamond earrings by Messika. She was styled by Kate Young, who also works with the likes of Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

