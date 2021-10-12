CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

House-hunt Grand Rapids: What’s on the market

Grand Rapids Dispatch
Grand Rapids Dispatch
 8 days ago

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Grand Rapids listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=307bup_0cOy6wiE00

1916 Martindale Avenue Sw, Wyoming, 49509

3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Welcome home to 1916 Martindale! This cozy home is ready for you!Recently updated, you want through the front door to see _______, continue through to ______...........

For open house information, contact Cameron D Vostad, Five Star Real Estate (Grandv) at 616-257-1500

For open house information, contact Cameron D Vostad, Five Star Real Estate (Grandv) at 616-257-1500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GiziP_0cOy6wiE00

4207 Buchanan Avenue Sw, Wyoming, 49548

4 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,790 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Welcome to 4207 Buchanan Avenue! This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bath with many upgrades. Newer appliances and countertops in the kitchen, remodeled full bathroom on the main level, new carpet and lighting throughout and an added custom stone fireplace and wall. Furnace new in 2020. The finished basement also features a sauna. Fresh paint inside and out with a new deck in the private backyard. Spacious garage also has a loft for extra storage. Book your showing today! Please submityour highest and best offer. Sellers and listing broker agree that all offers will be presented to the seller on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 5:00 pm, the deadline for all offers.

For open house information, contact Brookanne E Sharp, Greenridge Realty (Cascade) at 616-949-8900

For open house information, contact Brookanne E Sharp, Greenridge Realty (Cascade) at 616-949-8900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35tyV1_0cOy6wiE00

5875 W Grove Drive Se, Kentwood, 49512

4 Beds 2 Baths | $334,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,250 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath has been very well maintained and sits on a wooded lot. 2 year old roof, surround sound speakers throughout the home, custom brick wall in lower level family room are just some of the features of this home. Main floor includes large kitchen, spacious living room with fireplace, dining room and guest 1/2 bath. Head upstairs to find three bedrooms including a large master suite, full bath and laundry room. Daylight basement has been finished to add additional living spaceand a fourth bedroom. The basement is plumbed for a fourth bathroom if needed. Enjoy your backyard on the oversized deck located right off of the dining room. HOA includes community pool, clubhouse and neighborhood park with a gazebo.

For open house information, contact Jamecia Adams, Keller Williams GR East at 616-575-1800

For open house information, contact Jamecia Adams, Keller Williams GR East at 616-575-1800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TLX4w_0cOy6wiE00

None, Grand Rapids, 49546

3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,880 Square Feet | Built in 1951

This exclusive homesite on the Thornapple River is paradise. This retreat is perfectly tucked away with a view everyone wants to experience!! Wonderful location to build a new home and in Forest Hills Schools and is located in one of the most sought after locations in Kent County. Nice open concept floor plan. You can see the views from every room in the home. This is a beauty with 136' of river frontage. This home makes for a great temporary home or income property while planning out the new home project! A rare piece of River Front! Check it out before it is gone!!

For open house information, contact Norm Buffum, Bellabay Realty LLC at 616-871-9200

For open house information, contact Norm Buffum, Bellabay Realty LLC at 616-871-9200

With Grand Rapids Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

