Check out these homes on the Stockton market now

(Stockton, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Stockton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3068 Burl Hollow Dr, Stockton, 95209 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,583 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Welcome to this wonderful and quiet neighborhood. This home has a spacious floor plan and conveniently located near major shopping and freeways. Situated in Oak Grove Estates and only a few minute walk to the community pool. Open living and dining area concept. Come and feel a sense of serenity when looking outside the kitchen window to the great red wood trees in the front yard. Private backyard with no rear neighbors. Roof is only 3 years old. Walking distance to parks and schools.

8371 Norfolk Wy., Stockton, 95209 3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,431 Square Feet | Built in 1975

LOOK NO MORE ! This charming home is ready for you to move right in. Located in the quiet, sought after, well established Colonial Estates neighborhood in Stockton, California. Near shopping, transportation and the I5 Freeway. The home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath house with a 2 car garage and an extra wide driveway for additional off street parking. You will love where you live when you move into this beautiful home!

1814 De Ovan Ave, Stockton, 95204 3 Beds 1 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,170 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Welcome Home! Come tour this adorable home perfect for the first time buyer. The spacious living room and kitchen with dining area are ready for your finishing touches. This property features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath with 2 car attached garage. Great layout with refinished wood floors, updated bathroom and a huge backyard. Walking distance to University of the Pacific and a few miles away from shopping, restaurants and close to I-5 so it's perfect for commuters.

747 Queensland Circle, Stockton, 95206 3 Beds 3 Baths | $429,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,717 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Updated move in ready! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath is situated on a corner lot in a gated community. Spacious floor plan with island and granite counter tops. Formal dining room with laundry room and 1/2 bath down stairs. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet. Low maintenance yard with covered patio. Near I5 Freeway, shopping and public transportation.

