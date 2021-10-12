CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Urban home ownership in Honolulu? These condos are on the market

 8 days ago

(HONOLULU, HI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Honolulu condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Honolulu, pulled from our classifieds:

1888 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu, 96815

3 Beds 3 Baths | $3,850,000 | Condominium | 3,294 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Waikiki Landmark is perfectly located at the gateway to world-renowned Waikiki. This 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Penthouse showcases spacious living and dining areas, well-appointed finishes & expansive floor-to-ceiling views of the mountains, city and ocean. Privacy ensured with separate elevators taking you directly to the 35th floor. Building amenities include concierge services with multilingual staff, 24-hr security, newly updated fitness center, meeting room and an amazing outdoor recreation deck with three resort-style pools, Jacuzzi and BBQ/entertainment areas. Three parking stalls included.

For open house information, contact John L Tyrrell, Jack Tyrrell & Company at 808-532-3330

1848 Kahakai Drive, Honolulu, 96814

1 Bed 1 Bath | $428,000 | Condominium | 547 Square Feet | Built in 1976

AMAZING PROPERTY!!! Move In Ready condition! Located near shopping, restaurants, target, just to name a few. Incredible find!!! Seller is very corporative. 3rd party processor handling for a VERY quick and smooth approval process!!! Property is being sold as-is.

For open house information, contact Christine C Loo, Keller Williams Honolulu at 808-596-2888

1114 Punahou Street, Honolulu, 96826

3 Beds 2 Baths | $500,000 | Condominium | 1,037 Square Feet | Built in 1980

MUST SEE this private & spacious 3-bed 2-bath condo with 1037 sq ft. Only 2 units per floor on preferred side of building. Living room & master bedroom w/ floor-to-ceiling windows and secured tint. Enjoy central AC & washer/dryer in unit. Amenities include tennis court, swimming pool w/ jacuzzi, and BBQ area. Convenient location on bus line & walking distance to stores, church, schools, hospitals, and restaurants. One secured assigned parking, on-site resident manager, pet-friendly and fire sprinklers throughout is a bonus! (One or more photos have been enhanced).

For open house information, contact Karen Moon, Engel & Volkers Honolulu Stadium at 808-487-3855

45-081 Lilipuna Road, Kaneohe, 96744

3 Beds 3 Baths | $2,450,000 | Condominium | 4,896 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Attention discriminating buyers, welcome home. This is the ultimate hillside retreat on almost half an acre where you will enjoy VIEWS, privacy, and the ultimate luxury lifestyle. Nothing was spared in this total remodel with only the finest high end products and design. Newly installed (owned) PV system with battery backup.This spacious floor plan boasts of 3 bedrooms (including a generous master complete with ocean views, walk in closets, and spacious en suite bath) 2.5 baths plus a HUGE home office. There is an oversized living room complete with a bar and multiple lanai spaces which are ideal for entertaining. The back yard is an oasis that rivals a 5 star hotel complete with lava rocks terracing, waterfalls, and over 1500 sq ft of deck space to complete this tropical island lifestyle. This home proves you really can have it all: total privacy and luxury yet minutes from dining, entertaining, and quick access to H3/LikeLike/Pali hwys. Don't miss this rare offering

For open house information, contact Erin Cooper, Keller Williams Honolulu at 808-439-8250

See more property details

Comments / 0

