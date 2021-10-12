CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Single-family homes for sale in New Orleans

New Orleans Dispatch
New Orleans Dispatch
 8 days ago

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the New Orleans area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re New Orleans-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ugFb_0cOy6n0v00

2901 Dauterive Drive, Chalmette, 70043

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,430 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Heart of Chalmette! No carpet ~ LARGE great room/living area with fireplace and wet bar ~ 20x9 storage bldg ~ 17x11 carport ~ driveway on each side of home for extra parking ~ easy care ceramic tile floors ~ kitchen features stainless steel appliances and beautiful custom cabinets ~ Living room or dining room, fenced yard ~ ceiling fans ~ A must see, great value!

For open house information, contact SUSIE B MALLOY, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY SERVICES at 985-727-7000

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2313253)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eVZnY_0cOy6n0v00

441 Ocean Avenue, Gretna, 70053

1 Bed 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 795 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Calling all investors... Lots of Charm and large front yard might hold some possibilities. Long term tenants in all properties. Rents could be higher. Package price is $410,000. This is a package deal with MLS #2307612,2307608,2307617,2307601. Owner does not want to sell individually.

For open house information, contact JEANNIE R WILDEY, RE/MAX Real Estate Partners,Inc. at 504-398-9900

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2307620)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NPW3x_0cOy6n0v00

2523 Gravier Street, New Orleans, 70119

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,692 Square Feet | Built in 1968

COMMERCIALLY ZONED (MU-2) w/ option to obtain AIRBNB/STR Permit $ This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom Home is Located steps to DOWNTOWN and a few blocks from the STREETCAR. This EXQUISITE home comes with an ELECTRONIC gate, MARBLE countertops, CUSTOM Cabinets, OFF-STREET parking, COVERED porches, SECLUDED backyard, LUXURY wood flooring, Large MASTER Suite, Stainless Steel Appliances, SPACIOUS bedrooms, tiled tubs, Upstairs LOFT bedroom, AND SO MUCH MORE! OPEN HOUSE 08/29 12PM-2PM

For open house information, contact KAYLA J KEYS, EXP Realty, LLC at 504-513-3109

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2313829)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sgN54_0cOy6n0v00

7637 Patricia Street, Arabi, 70032

3 Beds 3 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,866 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Be Amazed By This Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath New Construction In Carolyn Park, Just Minutes From The CBD. This Beauty Boast A Spectacular Open Floor Plan With 10' Ceilings, Vinyl Wood Plank & Tile Floors, Kitchen Offers Center Island With Sink, Quartz Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious Master Suite With Spa-Like Bathroom, California Style Walk-In His & Hers Closet, And Quartz Counters. Complete With Off Street Parking, Fenced Yard, Large Back Porch For Outside Entertainment. Great Location!

For open house information, contact CONIECE ALLEN-BROWN, Homesmart Realty South at 504-908-7653

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2318591)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Real Estate
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Chalmette, LA
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New Orleans Dispatch

New Orleans Dispatch

New Orleans, LA
412
Followers
566
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Orleans Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy