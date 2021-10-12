Single-family homes for sale in New Orleans

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the New Orleans area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re New Orleans-curious, take a look at these listings today:

2901 Dauterive Drive, Chalmette, 70043 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,430 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Heart of Chalmette! No carpet ~ LARGE great room/living area with fireplace and wet bar ~ 20x9 storage bldg ~ 17x11 carport ~ driveway on each side of home for extra parking ~ easy care ceramic tile floors ~ kitchen features stainless steel appliances and beautiful custom cabinets ~ Living room or dining room, fenced yard ~ ceiling fans ~ A must see, great value!

441 Ocean Avenue, Gretna, 70053 1 Bed 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 795 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Calling all investors... Lots of Charm and large front yard might hold some possibilities. Long term tenants in all properties. Rents could be higher. Package price is $410,000. This is a package deal with MLS #2307612,2307608,2307617,2307601. Owner does not want to sell individually.

2523 Gravier Street, New Orleans, 70119 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,692 Square Feet | Built in 1968

COMMERCIALLY ZONED (MU-2) w/ option to obtain AIRBNB/STR Permit $ This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom Home is Located steps to DOWNTOWN and a few blocks from the STREETCAR. This EXQUISITE home comes with an ELECTRONIC gate, MARBLE countertops, CUSTOM Cabinets, OFF-STREET parking, COVERED porches, SECLUDED backyard, LUXURY wood flooring, Large MASTER Suite, Stainless Steel Appliances, SPACIOUS bedrooms, tiled tubs, Upstairs LOFT bedroom, AND SO MUCH MORE! OPEN HOUSE 08/29 12PM-2PM

7637 Patricia Street, Arabi, 70032 3 Beds 3 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,866 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Be Amazed By This Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath New Construction In Carolyn Park, Just Minutes From The CBD. This Beauty Boast A Spectacular Open Floor Plan With 10' Ceilings, Vinyl Wood Plank & Tile Floors, Kitchen Offers Center Island With Sink, Quartz Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious Master Suite With Spa-Like Bathroom, California Style Walk-In His & Hers Closet, And Quartz Counters. Complete With Off Street Parking, Fenced Yard, Large Back Porch For Outside Entertainment. Great Location!

