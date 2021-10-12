CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Take a look at these homes on the market in Knoxville

Knoxville Journal
Knoxville Journal
 8 days ago

(Knoxville, TN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Knoxville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Wssr_0cOy6m8C00

2648 Lay Ave, Knoxville, 37914

3 Beds 1 Bath | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 980 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Welcome home! This fully renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath is convenient to downtown Knoxville and a few blocks away from the Botanical Garden. Completely updated in 2020. Large fenced in backyard. Quiet street. Show today it will not last long!*New siding to be installed with a lifetime warranty*

For open house information, contact Amber Vittetoe, United Real Estate Solutions at 865-444-2400

Copyright © 2021 Knoxville Area Association of Realtors &#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KAARMLSTN-1155007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zCSs7_0cOy6m8C00

352 Sky Valley Circle, Seymour, 37865

3 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,988 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Split Foyer in Sky Valley S/D in Seymour, freshly painted, new counter tops, new range, microwave, dishwasher, new carpet on steps, some new fixtures & lots more.

For open house information, contact Jessie Cogdill, Coldwell Banker Wallace at 865-693-1111

Copyright © 2021 Knoxville Area Association of Realtors &#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KAARMLSTN-1169962)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxC7a_0cOy6m8C00

6050 Round Hill (Lot 214) Lane, Knoxville, 37912

4 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,433 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION, Upscale Luxury Living in the Cottages at Moss Creek. 3-Bedrooms with 2-Baths on Main Level. All Brick, Maintenance Friendly Exterior, Finishes include Hardwood Floors in the Main Living Areas, Ceramic Tile Laundry & Bathrooms, a Bonus Room and 4th Bedroom on the Second Level, plus walk-in Storage.

For open house information, contact Barry Emerton, Keller Williams Realty at 865-862-8318

Copyright © 2021 Knoxville Area Association of Realtors &#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KAARMLSTN-1165458)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ENuK_0cOy6m8C00

2112 Nadine St, Knoxville, 37917

3 Beds 3 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Wonderful, cozy and well located home in North Knoxville. close to downtown. Completely remodeled in 2017. It features 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, insulated windows, spacious covered front porch, privacy fence and deck, the backyard is perfect for children and pets, open floor plan, laminate flooring, nice titled bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, vinyl siding, it also includes the adjacent lot (1904 McCroskey Av) at no extra cost!! Close to supermarkets, and shopping centers. Great opportunity!All offers must be submitted with pre-approval letter or proof of funds. Not unseen offers.

For open house information, contact Zoraida Ballew, Realty Executives Associates at 865-688-3232

Copyright © 2021 Knoxville Area Association of Realtors &#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KAARMLSTN-1168132)

