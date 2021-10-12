Take a look at these Pompano Beach condominiums on the market now

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Pompano Beach condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Pompano Beach, pulled from our classifieds:

1104 Bahama Bend, Coconut Creek, 33066 1 Bed 1 Bath | $90,000 | Condominium | 661 Square Feet | Built in 1975

An endless array of activities are available in Wynmoor Village! Theater & shows, leisure golf or tournaments. Fitness center & or group classes! A main pool or walking pool, Over 80 active clubs & classes! Bar-B-Q & Picnic areas for Meet-Ups are plentiful! (Some restrictions currently in place due to Covid). Cafe on the Green offers picturesque views of Golf Course next to Golf Shop & is open daily for breakfast & lunch. Its all here for You to Enjoy & Relax in comfort of your freshly painted, 1/1 First Floor condo home with wood floors in main bedroom, remodeled bath vanity, Large walk-in closet, white Kitchen & large patio offers views of Greens Minimum credit score of 650, minimum down payment of 20%. Wynmoor is a 55+ community-1 person must be 55 or over & all occupants 18 or over!

4240 Galt Ocean Drive, Fort Lauderdale, 33308 3 Beds 5 Baths | $1,925,000 | Condominium | 2,823 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Rarely available Oceanfront Astor Model 3/4.5 plus Media Room/Den. Professionally designed, turn key and fully furnished. Captivating Intercostal & Oceanfront Views enchant from the moment you enter the residence. Spacious and the feel of a luxury estate in the sky. Flow-Thru Unit with 11' Ceilings and Marble Floors throughout. This property includes a semi-private elevator opening to a Double Door Grand Entry Foyer and full impact windows and sliders with custom window treatments. Glass Sliders open to balconies from all suites. L'Ambiance is a 5 star amenity full service Building complete with Clubhouse, Fitness center, Spa, Private Deeded Beach access, Wine locker,24/7 Security,valet parking and pet friendly. Walking distance to the best shopping and dining Galt Ocean Mile has to offer

1160 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, 33062 2 Beds 2 Baths | $629,000 | Condominium | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1970

WOW!! Spacious 2 bedroom /2 bath condo located on Hillsboro Mile that is truly on an Island! Remodeled Gorgeous Kitchen -Stainless Appliances, Granite Countertops, Tile Flooring Throughout, New Bathrooms with Modern Fixtures. A/C -1 year old. Walk In Closets ,Impact Windows and Slider Doors. Incredible Intracoastal Views from your large open-air glass balcony. Enjoy Ocean views as you approach your front door and from your kitchen and bedroom windows. Hillsboro Island House offers it all ...Relax and enjoy the renovated pool and barbecue area while watching the boats go by on the intracoastal waterway. Well Maintained Grounds, Newer Roof, Reserves, Ocean-Beach Access across the street. Low Maintenance Fee of $497.00 per month. When Available, Renovated On-Site Boat Dockage up to 42 ft.

1239 S Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, 33062 2 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Condominium | 1,270 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath split plan unit with updated bathrooms, new impact windows and doors, crown molding, ceramic floors throughout. There are two heated pools, one on ocean side and one on intracoastal, bbq's, social rooms in each building, restrooms with sauna and shower so no need to bring sand into your unit. The complex had its 40 year inspection and in great shape with new lobbies. Walking distance to restaurants, shops, and more. Pet allowed, as well as immediate rentals allowed.

