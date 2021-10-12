Check out these homes for sale in Wichita now

(Wichita, KS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Wichita than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

8034 S Vesta St, Haysville, 67060 3 Beds 1 Bath | $0 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1960

THIS PROPERTY IS BEING OFFERED IN A MULTI-PROPERTY AUCTION VIA LIVE STREAM WITH REAL TIME BIDDING, AUCTION BEGINS AT 5:30 PM ON OCTOBER 28TH. ONLINE BIDDING IS AVAILABLE THROUGH SELLER AGENT’S WEBSITE. PROPERTY IS SELLING WITH CLEAR TITLE AT CLOSING AND NO BACK TAXES. PROPERTY PREVIEWS AVAILABLE. NO MINIMUM, NO RESERVE!!! 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom ranch located in Haysville on a large lot. The exterior features a fenced in-front and backyard, an oversized 2-car garage, a large shed, and a storm shelter! Inside is a nice-sized living room/dining room combination with large picture windows. Next is the kitchen which offers ample cabinetry and the refrigerator, oven, and range hood transfer with the home. 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom with a tub/shower combination complete the home. Central heat and air approximately 10 years old and recently serviced. Dryer hook up, no washing machine hookup. *Buyer should verify school assignments as they are subject to change. The real estate is offered at public auction in its present, “as is where is” condition and is accepted by the buyer without any expressed or implied warranties or representations from the seller or seller’s agents. It is incumbent upon buyer to exercise buyer’s own due diligence, investigation, and evaluation of suitability of use for the real estate prior to bidding. It is buyer’s responsibility to have any and all desired inspections completed prior to bidding including, but not limited to, the following: roof; structure; termite; environmental; survey; encroachments; groundwater; flood designation; presence of lead-based paint or lead based paint hazards; presence of radon; presence of asbestos; presence of mold; electrical; appliances; heating; air conditioning; mechanical; plumbing (including water well, septic, or lagoon compliance); sex offender registry information; flight patterns, or any other desired inspection. Any information provided or to be provided by seller or seller’s agents was obtained from a variety of sources and neither seller nor seller’s agents have made any independent investigation or verification of such information and make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. Auction announcements take precedence over anything previously stated or printed. Total purchase price will include a 10% buyer’s premium ($1,500.00 minimum) added to the final bid. Earnest money is due from the high bidder at the auction in the form of cash, check, or immediately available, certified funds in the amount $5,000.

For open house information, contact Megan Rae Niedens, McCurdy Auction, LLC at 316-683-0612

1810 S Ida St, Wichita, 67211 2 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Property Rented Must Give 24 hour notice for showing

For open house information, contact Jeff Pearce, Platinum Realty at 888-220-0988

1301 E 93Rd St S, Haysville, 67060 4 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Back on the Market - buyers financing fell through - Quiet surrounding, quiet country living on just under 2 acres. 4 bedroom with 2 full baths manufactured home on a permanent foundation. Large detached 2 car garage with electric. Outbuildings on the property. Totally remodeled with a new roof, new flooring, new paint, some new ceilings, new hot water heater etc. There is another room that is considered an office but has a closet that if French doors where installed, would make another bedroom. Septic pumping and inspection also the well inspection is complete and and both have past

For open house information, contact Dawn M Anaya, Coldwell Banker Plaza Real Estate at 316-686-7121

6213 E 12Th St N, Wichita, 67208 3 Beds 3 Baths | $248,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,712 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Welcome to your new home in Woodlawn Village. This classic mid-century home has been completely updated and redesigned with a uniquely contemporary flare throughout this beautiful single story home. Enjoy evenings on your front porch underneath the towering mature trees, overlooking the nicely landscaped yard. Retire to your master bathroom that includes a private on suite bathroom, and large closet with a new closet shelving system. Enjoy your brand new chef's kitchen as you entertain within a larger open "great room" that includes an extended peninsula island and family room with a wood burning fireplace, and breakfast eating area that opens up to a backyard. This home is perfect for large gatherings from the formal dining room area and large living room allowing you to spread out, to enjoying the large fully fenced back yard with a great deck which is perfect for barbecue's with family and friends. Need more storage? This back yard also includes a large lockable shed. This lovely home includes new LED lighting, appliances, cabinets, new interior and exterior doors, hardware, fixtures, new tile flooring in the bathrooms, new carpet in the bedrooms, and new wood floors flowing throughout the common areas of this home. There is also a separate remodeled laundry and mud room area connected to a 2 car garage, and half bath. The home is move in and awaiting your touches to make this home wonderfully yours. Book your appointment today!

For open house information, contact DAWN WADE, RE/MAX PREMIER at 316-773-2707