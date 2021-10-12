Homes for sale in Nashville: New listings

(NASHVILLE, TN) Looking for a house in Nashville? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Check out these listings from around the Nashville area:

6422 Harding Pike, Nashville, 37205 4 Beds 3 Baths | $738,521 | Single Family Residence | 2,237 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Mid Century Modern with open floor plan,4 bdrms on an acre level lot in West Meade. Move in ready! Freshly painted throughout interior, primary on main level, updated kitchen, outdoor entertaining area with cabana, firepit and small plunge pool. New roof-2014 and windows-2019, New HVAC and water heater-2019. Lots of room to expand if needed. Lot nextdoor cannot be built on. Showings begin Friday Oct. 1st. Open House Sunday Oct. 3rd 2-4 More pictures to come.

For open house information, contact Sheila Reuther, Engel & Volkers Nashville at 615-297-8543

1928 Cherokee Trail Nw, Cleveland, 37212 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,234 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Rare find! Brick Rancher in the city sitting on 1.40 acres! Basement can be separate living quarters with second kitchen and bathroom. You can have privacy yet be close enough to everything to have options for shopping, restaurants and the interstate for easy commute. Seller will give up to $1000 for repairs

For open house information, contact Cathy Morrow, Realty Executives Main Street at 423-836-9494

6694 Clearbrook Dr, Nashville, 37205 3 Beds 3 Baths | $849,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,770 Square Feet | Built in 1964

2 Lots totaling 2.85 acres. Home: 3 Bd. 2 1/2 Ba. w/ bonus area or 4th. Bdrm & 1/2 Ba.. Gas furnace 2010, Double pane windows 2010, New roof 2015, 1/2 Ba. 2017, 50x25 stamped slate concrete patio & front walk 2020,retaining wall & landscaping 2020. 200 sq. ft.sunroom not included in Sq. Fr, den w/ built-in bookshelves & wd . burning FP.. Enormous attic space along with a side attic in bonus area. 2 Car side entry garage with workbench space. Walk to West Meade Elementary & Park.

For open house information, contact Kathy Abernathy, Engel & Volkers Nashville at 615-297-8543

2420 Granny Wright Ln, Hermitage, 37076 3 Beds 3 Baths | $649,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,933 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Rustic Log Cabin Retreat on 2+ private acres. Corner lot at the end of a quiet street, this well established neighborhood has privacy & convenience. Home features include stone fireplace, claw foot tub, sunroom, fenced back yard, spacious bonus room/flex space, 2 car garage. Exterior freshly stained & trees limbed up. 5 minute drive to state park, 15-20 minute drive to various marinas, 10 minutes to Providence Marketplace. Your log cabin dreams come to life in this rustic country chic setting.

For open house information, contact Tom Murray, Engel & Volkers Nashville at 615-297-8543