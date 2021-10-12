Chiefs have looked into trading for Colts running back Marlon Mack, per report

Bye weeks began in Week 6 with the Saints, Falcons, Jets, and 49ers taking a break, but we have six teams on a bye in Week 7 (Bills, Cowboys, Jaguars, Chargers, Vikings, Steelers). With guys like Justin Herbert, Josh Allen, Najee Harris, Ezekiel Elliott, Justin Jefferson, Mike Williams, Dawson Knox, and Dalton Schultz, among many others, on bye, streaming season has arrived in full force. Using our Week 7 waiver wire watchlist, you can get ahead on potential top streaming targets in fantasy football. We’ll continue to help you identify one-week solutions, but we’re not giving up on finding season-long value either. The waiver wire might be getting thin, but as injuries mount and bye weeks rip away your fantasy studs, we still have to get after it. Tua Tagovailoa, Marlon Mack, Khalil Herbert, and Zach Ertz are some of the top free agent pickups to watch leading up to Week 6.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO