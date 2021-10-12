CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

After years of recommending daily aspirin to prevent heart attacks, advice shifts dramatically

The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZeJeA_0cOy6gpq00
  • The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force on Tuesday released a draft statement recommending adults 60 and older not to begin taking aspirin to prevent their first heart attack or stroke.
  • The panel said new evidence uncovered since its 2016 recommendations suggests the potential risk of bleeding associated with aspirin outweighs the benefits of preventing heart disease.
  • The panel also recommended adults in their 40s and 50s take aspirin as a preventive measure if a physician determines they are at higher risk for heart disease, but do not have a history of the illness.

Health experts are shifting their guidance on whether older adults should take daily doses of aspirin to prevent heart disease and stroke.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force on Tuesday released a draft statement recommending adults 60 and older not to begin taking aspirin to prevent their first heart attack or stroke. The panel said new evidence uncovered since its 2016 recommendations suggests the potential risk of bleeding associated with aspirin outweighs the benefits of preventing heart disease.

The daily use of aspirin can cause bleeding in the stomach, intestines and brain and the chance of bleeding increases with age.

“Daily aspirin use may help prevent heart attacks and strokes in some people, but it can also cause potentially serious harms, such as internal bleeding,” John Wong, a doctor and Task Force member, said in the statement.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The panel also recommended adults in their 40s and 50s take aspirin as a preventive measure if a physician determines they are at higher risk for heart disease but do not have a history of the illness. It’s the first time the task force has advised those in their 40s to consider taking daily aspirin to prevent cardiovascular disease.

“It’s important that people who are 40 to 59 years old and don’t have a history of heart disease have a conversation with their clinician to decide together if starting to take aspirin is right for them,” Wong said.

The new recommendations don’t apply to adults who have already experienced heart attacks or strokes. Health officials still recommend they take aspirin daily as a preventative.

Previously, the panel recommended low-dose aspirin for those 50 to 59 who have a 10 percent or greater risk of cardiovascular disease but weren’t at risk for internal bleeding. Those 60 to 69 with a 10 percent or greater risk of heart disease were advised the decision “should be an individual one.”

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Attacks#Aspirin#Preventive Measure#Daily
CBS Boston

Wait Time Between Flu Shot And Booster? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers COVID Vaccine Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. Cindy wants to know, “What is the wait time between the flu shot and a booster?” The CDC says you no longer need to wait any time between getting a COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccines, including the flu shot. You can get them on the same day. JoAnn writes, “I understand people with underlying conditions can receive a Pfizer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sentinel

“People who die from Covid-19 have a lack of vitamin D”

This is how forceful Dr. Leslie Ray Matthews has been, a retired doctor born in Mississippi. Although, this statement is supported by deep research to demonstrate the effectiveness of high doses of vitamin D -Specifically vitamin D3- as a treatment against Covid – 19 . Similarly, Dr. Matthews, an internationally...
CANCER
ScienceAlert

There Could Be a Curious Link Between Psychedelics And Improved Heart Health

In recent years, a promising and exciting research avenue has been the potential of psychedelics to provide some unexpected health benefits. Now, researchers might have a new lead in the cardiovascular department. Magic mushrooms have been deemed a 'breakthrough therapy' for treating depression, LSD has emerged as a possible new way to reduce our perception of pain, and MDMA-assisted therapy could soon become a legal way to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the United States. It's still early days, but the findings are so promising, scientists have begun to expand the scope of their research. An emerging hypothesis suggests classic psychedelics, like...
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Chronic Blocked Nose? Research Links It to Changes in Brain Activity

Chronic rhinosinusitis, which causes a persistent blocked nose and headaches among other symptoms, affects 11 percent of people in the US – and recent research has found a link between the condition and changes in brain activity. The team behind the study is hoping that the link will help explain some of the other common effects of the persistent inflammation: finding it hard to focus, struggling with bouts of depression, having trouble sleeping, and dizziness. Finding a connection between the underlying disease and the neural processing happening elsewhere could be vital in understanding the chronic condition, along with efforts to find better...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
psychologytoday.com

Staying Sober by Taking Drugs

Taking prescription medication as prescribed can enable and maintain sobriety. It can be dangerous to deprive a person with a substance use disorder of necessary medication. Sobriety is not necessarily about self-denial; it can be tremendously life-affirming. Last week was my A.A. birthday, marking 22 years—years!—of sobriety. Normally, like most...
HEALTH
womenworking.com

Health Benefits of Sleeping on Your Left Side

It’s no secret that the way you sleep can impact your health. We know that getting seven to eight hours of sleep every day is essential. But did you know that which side you sleep on can also have a huge effect on your physical well-being?. According to experts, sleeping...
HEALTH
IBTimes

Blood Pressure Medication Recall 2021: Hypertension Drug Recalled Over Cancer Risks

In another recall over cancer-causing impurity levels, Lupin Pharmaceutical has recalled several batches of its Irbesartan tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets because N-nitrosoirbesartan – a substance that causes cancer - was found in levels above allowable specification limits. The drugmaker received four reports of illness from Irbesartan and zero...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Best Life

If You Have This Frozen Food at Home, Don't Eat It, FDA Says

Cooking can often feel like a precarious affair from both food safety and palatability standpoints. If you undercook certain dishes, you end up with an inedible mess. If you undercook them, you might just make someone sick. Unfortunately, no matter how you prepare popular foods from one particular company right now, you may be putting your health at risk, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced that nearly 6,000 pounds of this operation's products are potentially contaminated with dangerous bacteria. Read on to discover if you should be purging your kitchen of these foods now.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
thekatynews.com

Five levels of drug addiction

There are many ways to measure things to know that at what point that thing can become excessive and at what point that thing can become too less. For example, let us use water as the example. Drinking 8 glasses of water per day is the bare minimum that humans need to function daily and if you are not drinking that then you are setting yourself up for future diseases as the water cleans the digestive track as well as the liver and the rest of the body altogether which won’t be happening if you drink less water. Therefore, if we drink more than 8 glasses, it could be harmful for the body, and if we drink less than 8 glasses of water a day, it could be harmful for the body as well.
HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

364K+
Followers
42K+
Post
267M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy