Park City, UT

House-hunt Salt Lake City: What’s on the market

Salt Lake City News Watch
Salt Lake City News Watch
 8 days ago

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Salt Lake City-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H3C05_0cOy6e4O00

1975 E Millbrook Drive, Salt Lake City, 84106

11 Beds 8 Baths | $2,499,000 | Single Family Residence | 11,095 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Development opportunity in the heart of Millcreek. Very large home with 5 residences currently in place. 1.42 acre parcel. Great opportunity for 4 possibly, 5 single family residences. Call listing agents for details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmGGv_0cOy6e4O00

708 W. Wynwood Park Drive (6670 S.), Murray, 84123

3 Beds 2 Baths | $587,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,224 Square Feet | Built in None

The Bellows welcomes guests with its grand entryway and wide hall leading to the spacious great room.. This open concept home was designed with the most discerning buyer in mind. The bright, gourmet kitchen provides a large island, eat in area and an abundance of windows. This home is perfect for entertaining or enjoying an evening at home with a good book. Personalize the Bellows to better suit your needs by turning the flex space into an office, bedroom, nursery, studio or formal living room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AavRd_0cOy6e4O00

4634 West Baldy Dr, West Jordan, 84088

4 Beds 3 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,925 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Come check out this beautiful home in a very desired neighborhood. Neighbors are AMAZING. Close to great schools, shopping, hospitals and restaurants. This home offers a beautiful, oversized master bedroom with two walk-in closets. Tons of parking for your toys, RV and cars. Secluded back yard with fenced in garden area as well as a great chicken coop and house for your new babies. Heated Garage, beautiful built in cabinets and sink. The basement is unfinished to add to your hearts desire. NO HOA!!!! Schedule your personal showing today. Please make appointment with agent or showing service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S7MFp_0cOy6e4O00

8179 South 3640 West, West Jordan, 84088

3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,224 Square Feet | Built in None

The Bellows welcomes guests with its grand entryway and wide hall leading to the spacious great room.. This open concept home was designed with the most discerning buyer in mind. The bright, gourmet kitchen provides a large island, eat in area and an abundance of windows. This home is perfect for entertaining or enjoying an evening at home with a good book. Personalize the Bellows to better suit your needs by turning the flex space into an office, bedroom, nursery, studio or formal living room.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City News Watch

Salt Lake City, UT
