House-hunt Virginia Beach: What’s on the market

816 24Th & 820 Street, Virginia Beach, 23451 4 Beds 2 Baths | $900,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,236 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Under contract.

For open house information, contact Ed Bohnslav, BHHS Towne Realty at 888-737-9246

1212 Whispering Waters Way, Virginia Beach, 23454 3 Beds 2 Baths | $524,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,810 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This is it! Check out this beautifully updated ranch home at the end of a quiet cul- de-sac with a large yard in Great Neck! This home offers ample space and lots of upgrades! Custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and modern fixtures throughout the home. You’ll enjoy the new durable luxury vinyl plank flooring and carpet. New paint throughout the home provides the perfect canvas for any decorating inspirations! The primary bedroom features a walk-in closet and an en suite with a beautiful large tile shower and new vanity. Expand your living area outdoors with the spacious screened in patio that’s great for entertaining and relaxing in all weather conditions! Everything has been handled for you, schedule your tour and the moving truck!!

For open house information, contact Karen Tyler, Prodigy Realty at 877-977-7115

5108 Egham Court, Virginia Beach, 23464 2 Beds 1 Bath | $233,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,007 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Great starter home! This charming home is well maintained and move-in ready with a fenced backyard and is situated in a cul-de-sac near interstate, beach, bases, shopping, restaurants, and more. Located in the Indian Lakes Community that offers access to a pool, tennis courts, basketball court, walking trails, and playground. Must see for yourself!

For open house information, contact Stephen Do, The Real Estate Group at 757-410-8500

3713 Starlighter Drive, Virginia Beach, 23452 4 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,430 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Great Windsor Woods Ranch home. Perfect as a starter home or for someone downsizing. 4 Bedrooms, 2 baths. Spacious family room adjacent to large kitchen and dining area! Very open and inviting. Converted garage space, has a playroom, office and laundry room, so very well utilized. New Roof, Newer stainless appliances in the kitchen. Large deck w/ 2 ceiling fans off the back for entertaining with family and friends. 2 Detached sheds have lots of space. Fenced backyard w/ great space on the side of the home for jet skis, motorcycle, etc.

For open house information, contact Pam Rogers, Pam Rogers Real Estate Group LLC at 757-472-9440