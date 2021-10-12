CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

House-hunt Virginia Beach: What's on the market

Virginia Beach News Beat
Virginia Beach News Beat
 8 days ago

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Virginia Beach area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Virginia Beach-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W649A_0cOy6dBf00

816 24Th & 820 Street, Virginia Beach, 23451

4 Beds 2 Baths | $900,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,236 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Under contract.

For open house information, contact Ed Bohnslav, BHHS Towne Realty at 888-737-9246

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10404783)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Dd5X_0cOy6dBf00

1212 Whispering Waters Way, Virginia Beach, 23454

3 Beds 2 Baths | $524,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,810 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This is it! Check out this beautifully updated ranch home at the end of a quiet cul- de-sac with a large yard in Great Neck! This home offers ample space and lots of upgrades! Custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and modern fixtures throughout the home. You’ll enjoy the new durable luxury vinyl plank flooring and carpet. New paint throughout the home provides the perfect canvas for any decorating inspirations! The primary bedroom features a walk-in closet and an en suite with a beautiful large tile shower and new vanity. Expand your living area outdoors with the spacious screened in patio that’s great for entertaining and relaxing in all weather conditions! Everything has been handled for you, schedule your tour and the moving truck!!

For open house information, contact Karen Tyler, Prodigy Realty at 877-977-7115

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10403176)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IHi0C_0cOy6dBf00

5108 Egham Court, Virginia Beach, 23464

2 Beds 1 Bath | $233,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,007 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Great starter home! This charming home is well maintained and move-in ready with a fenced backyard and is situated in a cul-de-sac near interstate, beach, bases, shopping, restaurants, and more. Located in the Indian Lakes Community that offers access to a pool, tennis courts, basketball court, walking trails, and playground. Must see for yourself!

For open house information, contact Stephen Do, The Real Estate Group at 757-410-8500

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10405829)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IMXr8_0cOy6dBf00

3713 Starlighter Drive, Virginia Beach, 23452

4 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,430 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Great Windsor Woods Ranch home. Perfect as a starter home or for someone downsizing. 4 Bedrooms, 2 baths. Spacious family room adjacent to large kitchen and dining area! Very open and inviting. Converted garage space, has a playroom, office and laundry room, so very well utilized. New Roof, Newer stainless appliances in the kitchen. Large deck w/ 2 ceiling fans off the back for entertaining with family and friends. 2 Detached sheds have lots of space. Fenced backyard w/ great space on the side of the home for jet skis, motorcycle, etc.

For open house information, contact Pam Rogers, Pam Rogers Real Estate Group LLC at 757-472-9440

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10405351)

See more property details

