Expert Panel Backs Off Recommendation for Aspirin to Prevent Heart Trouble

By Dennis Thompson
HealthDay
HealthDay
 8 days ago
TUESDAY, Oct. 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Most people shouldn't bother taking daily low-dose aspirin to reduce their risk of a first heart attack or stroke, the nation's leading panel of preventive medicine experts announced Tuesday.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) issued a draft recommendation that essentially backs off its previous advice urging many folks to consider taking low-dose aspirin to prevent heart disease.

If the proposal is adopted, the task force would recommend against low-dose aspirin use to prevent heart problems for people 60 and older.

The choice for people between 40 and 59 would be between themselves and their doctor, but the task force warns that the "net benefit of aspirin use in this group is small."

"Persons who are not at increased risk for bleeding and are willing to take low-dose aspirin daily are more likely to benefit," the draft recommendation says.

The change reflects new data showing that daily aspirin does little to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, but greatly increases the risk of potentially serious side effects like bleeding.

The proposal would not change guidelines for people taking aspirin to prevent a second heart attack.

"There's no longer a blanket statement that everybody who's at increased risk for heart disease, even though they never had a heart attack, should be on aspirin," task force member Dr. Chien-Wen Tseng told The New York Times. "We need to be smarter at matching primary prevention to the people who will benefit the most and have the least risk of harms." Tseng is research director of family medicine and community health at the University of Hawaii.

While aspirin is a very effective blood thinner that can prevent blood clots from clogging arteries and causing a heart attack or stroke, heart experts have constantly weighed that benefit against the risk of internal bleeding.

New data suggest that "the increased risk of bleeding associated with aspirin use occurs relatively quickly after initiating aspirin," with the absolute risk of bleeding increasing with age, the USPSTF says in its draft recommendation.

A low dose is between 81 milligrams and 100 milligrams.

One of the main goals of the proposed recommendations, Tseng told the Washington Post, is "to get people to talk with their clinicians instead of just buying a bottle off the shelf and saying, 'I should be on aspirin.' "

The USPSTF's current advice regarding aspirin use in preventing heart disease was issued in 2016.

At that time, it recommended low-dose aspirin for 50- to 59-year-olds who had a 10% or greater risk of a heart attack or stroke over the next decade. These folks should also have no increased risk for bleeding, a life expectancy of at least 10 years, and be willing to keep up with their daily aspirin regimen. The current recommendations say people between the ages of 60 and 69 have an individual choice to take aspirin if they have a 10% or higher risk of a potentially fatal heart-related event within the next decade.

American Heart Association President Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones told the Post that the 2016 guidelines stemmed from clinical trial data collected in the 1980s and 1990s, "a time when we weren't really focused on or doing a particularly good job of controlling things like blood pressure and cholesterol, so aspirin had room to add value in preventing heart attacks and strokes."

But aspirin's benefit has become less crucial, thanks to better medications and healthier lifestyle options that have cropped up over the years, Lloyd-Jones said.

"We just don't really need aspirin so much anymore," he said.

Dr. Guy Mintz, director of cardiovascular health and lipidology at the Sandra Bass Heart Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y., said lowering cholesterol, controlling diabetes, weight loss and exercise and quitting smoking are essential. But advances in preventive care make aspirin unnecessary.

"Now, 30 years later, we have more tools in primary prevention of a heart attack and extensive data to support our approach," he said, adding: "With all of these advances the need for aspirin in all patients has been negated."

Public comment on the draft revision to this aspirin recommendation will be accepted through Nov. 8, the USPSTF said.

The USPSTF is made up of 16 experts in preventive medicine who regularly assess the scientific data supporting different screening tools and preventive treatments.

The task force is independent, although its members are appointed by the director of the federal Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

The board wields considerable power. For example, Obamacare required insurers to cover the full cost of screening tests recommended by the USPSTF.

More information

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has more about its new recommendations regarding aspirin to prevent heart disease and an online opportunity for public comments.

SOURCE: U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, Oct. 12, 2021; Guy Mintz, MD, director of cardiovascular health and lipidology, Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital, Manhasset, N.Y.; The New York Times, Oct. 12, 2021; Washington Post, Oct. 12, 2021

Comments / 150

Sheila Airington
7d ago

They don't want anyone to take anything that might reduce strokes, heart attacks, etc. It will kill more people if they don't take it as a preventative and that's what they want. The more people that die, the happier they are.

Reply(13)
69
Ellis Abram
7d ago

I believe they are doing thus because there were studies that show low-dose aspirin regimen was showing great results in treating Covid so now they want to act like it's not good.

Reply(11)
36
Jeff m
7d ago

another example of why I will not take the vaccination. something they've been recommending for years now oh wait we made a mistake. a couple years from now they're going to be saying the same s*** about the vaccination

Reply(6)
24
EatThis

People With Heart Trouble Usually Feel This First

It's a stark fact: After decades of awareness campaigns, heart disease is still the #1 killer of Americans. Prevention is key. So is recognizing the early signs of heart disease or a heart attack so immediate treatment is possible. These are the symptoms that people with heart trouble usually feel first, and you may not have heard about most of them. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS Boston

Wait Time Between Flu Shot And Booster? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers COVID Vaccine Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. Cindy wants to know, “What is the wait time between the flu shot and a booster?” The CDC says you no longer need to wait any time between getting a COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccines, including the flu shot. You can get them on the same day. JoAnn writes, “I understand people with underlying conditions can receive a Pfizer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Dementia, According to Experts

More than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging," according to the World Health Organization. Signs of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home. There are a number of contributing factors that cause dementia and while there's no cure, there are lifestyle changes that help reduce the risk. Read on to learn more about dementia, what the leading cause is and how to help prevent it—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Sentinel

This is the effective medicine to reduce triglycerides and cholesterol

Having elevated levels of triglycerides and cholesterol in blood can be harmful for the health of people. For this reason, usually, medical specialists indicate the realization of a specific feeding , although there are also drugs capable of reducing these values ​​with. Triglycerides are a type of fat found in...
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

This Common Habit Can Lead to Diabetes, Studies Warn

Ask people 'What was the big health story of the last year?', and nearly everyone will say COVID-19, understandably. But throughout the pandemic that has dominated our headlines and lives, another one has been raging. Last year, diabetes killed three times as many people as COVID-19. Type 2 diabetes generally develops in adulthood, as a result of simple choices you make every day. So what can you do to reduce your risk? Plenty, starting by avoiding this common habit that can lead to diabetes. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This small surgery can prevent strokes in people with heart issues

In a recent study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, researchers found that a simple surgery saves patients with heart arrhythmia from often-lethal strokes. They found that removing the left atrial appendage—an unused, finger-like tissue that can trap blood in the heart chamber and increase the risk of clots—cuts the risk of strokes by more than one-third in patients with atrial fibrillation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
HEALTH
