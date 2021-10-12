Check out these townhomes for sale in Omaha

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 8 days ago

(OMAHA, NE) If you’re on the market for a home in Omaha, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q3w7T_0cOy6bQD00

10254 Fieldcrest Drive, Omaha, 68114

3 Beds 0 Bath | $449,950 | Townhouse | 2,718 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Marty Hosking, M: 240-605-7590, martyhosking@kw.com, www.kw.com - This is it! Your luxury downsize with all the features and none of the upkeep in coveted Regency Townhomes. No more lawn care or snow removal! You can walk to Regency Lake and Tennis Club. This home has been meticulously cared for over the years (one-owner) with every imaginable update as needed-and only the best! New DaVinci Roof, new Pella windows and doors, recently upgraded Furnace and AC, exterior lighting. This is one of the rare townhomes that has 1.) the extra sub basement for storage and utilities and 2.) open courtyard with expansive green space that is ultra private. The Regency location includes Whole Foods and Regency Shopping Court, Trader Joes and the shops of one Pacific Place and nearby Westroads, access to 680 and the ORBT main station.

For open house information, contact Marty Hosking, Keller Williams Greater Omaha at 402-778-1212

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22122462)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pxcmd_0cOy6bQD00

619 Center Street, Omaha, 68108

2 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Townhouse | 1,458 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Mark Hinrichs, M: 402-850-4201, mhinrichs@kw.com, https://www.kw.com - Welcome to Dahlman Rows! These townhomes are nestled in an established neighborhood just south of downtown/Little Italy and east of Little Bohemia. All units have a welcoming covered front porch and a rooftop deck, affording stunning views. Large 2 car garage on the main level. 2nd story has a drop zone, powder room, an open kitchen and living room ideal for entertaining. 3rd story has 2 bedrooms with attached bathrooms, plus stackable washer/dryer. On the penthouse level, you will find a spacious bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, large primary bathroom, and access to the rooftop deck. Rooftop decks include connections for gas grills and water spigots. You will love the convenience of low maintenance and the ease of living in new construction. Quality built with James Hardie Prefinished siding, Kohler fixtures throughout, LVT flooring, and quartz countertops. New elementary school close by at 10th & Pine to be complet

For open house information, contact Mark Hinrichs, Keller Williams Greater Omaha at 402-778-1212

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22123760)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3imjOA_0cOy6bQD00

13004 S 28Th Avenue, Bellevue, 68123

2 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Townhouse | 1,873 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Theresa Thoma, M: 402-319-4851, theresa.thoma@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/theresa.thoma - Contract Pending on mkt for bk-up offers. Meticulously updated! The Jewell of Leawood Oaks! Spacious open w/vaulted Living Room ceiling & lge windows that bring in beautiful natural light w/gorgeous wood flring thruout the main floor. This large room is also heated on cool Fall & Winter nights by a cozy fireplace w/flr-to-ceiling brick. The dining area & barstool seating can fit all your guests for fun parties or romantic meals made in the completely updated kitchen: SS appli.s, granite counter tops & white shaker cab.s. Escape to the 2nd flr bedrooms for quiet privacy & a full bathroom w/tub for relaxing baths. Wonderful freshly painted lower level. The French doors section off a wonderful area great for private home office space, den or kids’ playroom. The basement recroom area also boasts a convenient ¾ bath. Enjoy evening drinks on the deck w/a private treed-lined backyard. Access to HWY 75

For open house information, contact Theresa Thoma, BHHS Ambassador Real Estate at 402-493-4663

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22123852)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pN1m2_0cOy6bQD00

2537 Mose Avenue, Bellevue, 68147

2 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Townhouse | 1,369 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Travis Jelken, M: 402-981-8785, travis.jelken@exclistings.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Enjoy home ownership without the hassle. Association handles the lawn care, snow removal, and exterior maintenance. This 2 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage condo has newer carpet and new furnace and AC in 2016. Master bedroom has private access to deck and two spacious closets. Tile floors under carpet in eat in kitchen and main bath. Large rec room is perfect for movie nights. Close to Offutt AFB, easy access to Hwy 75 and nearby shopping. Great for investors looking for rental income too!

For open house information, contact Travis Jelken, BHHS Ambassador Real Estate at 402-493-4663

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22120682)

