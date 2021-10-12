These condos are for sale in Rochester

(ROCHESTER, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Rochester condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

158 Seasons, Webster, 14580 2 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Condominium | 1,455 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new, one-level town homes currently under construction at Scenic Village in the village of Webster. These 2-bedroom, 2-bath town homes feature no-step entries from the front door and the attached 2-car garage. Other features include a vaulted two-story foyer, 9 ft. ceilings, spacious dining room and living room with access to a covered rear porch, electric fireplace in living room, primary bedroom with ensuite full bathroom & roomy walk-in closet, 1st floor laundry, high-efficiency gas furnace, central AC, and full basement. Homeowner's association takes care of exterior maintenance, lawn & landscaping, trash & snow removal. Conveniently located in the Village of Webster with walking trails to North Ponds Park; minutes to area retail shops, grocery stores, restaurants, and other area amenities.

1 Capron Street, Rochester, 14607 2 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Condominium | 1,492 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Buy this Awesome Loft-Condo NOW! Unique urban Loft-Condo style development.."CAPRON", Exposed Brick, Tall ceilings and beautiful wood posts and beams. Modern mixed with a rustic flare! This gated entry to building.is beyond words! This unit is one of a kind. two bedroom, master includes en-suite. And, there is second full bath.. laundry area in unit. Beautiful imported glass sliders to separate second bedroom from living space. Open floor plan, Wonderful large island in Kitchen with plenty of seating, Living and dining area create the perfect space of entertaining...Balcony off the living area. You will also enjoy the rooftop garden terrace with great views of the city! Locked Storage area for the CYCLING ENTHUSIAST!! Carport Parking!! Convenient location and Walking Distance to The Theatre, Restaurants, Nightlife and all attraction in Downtown Rochester!! Don't miss this wonderful opportunity!

409 La Grange Avenue, Rochester, 14615 1 Bed 1 Bath | $35,000 | Condominium | 754 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Another Rockin' Rochester Property! Great investment opportunity or owner occupant! No place to live this inexpensively and comfortably as this. One-level condo with its own private entrance, with parking right outside your door, located on the entry-level of Castlemen Court. Price reflects work needed, but this unit used to be the school gymnasium & has tremendous opportunity to make it a super cool & unique unit. Because this unit directly opens to outside, a dog is permitted. See rules attached to listing. Enter into a large room with cathedra ceilings- currently used for storage, that is loaded with light and lots of space to make it anything you want. SO. MUCH. POTENTIAL. Delayed negotiations set for 10/13 at noon.

25 Overview Circle, Rochester, 14623 2 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Condominium | 966 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Must see! This beautiful well maintained 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit ranch with amazing style can be a fabulous place to unwind after a long day. Cozy up next to the fireplace with a good book or watching your favorite show. This home has great flow and features that you're looking for! Stainless steel appliances, spacious bedrooms and closets, gorgeous hardwoods, updated bathroom and more. Living room has vaulted ceiling and skylight. The finished basement gives extended living space and plenty of storage in the laundry room. The exterior of the home is fully maintained by the HOA, from roof to siding to lawncare. Private driveway with additional open parking for guests. Enjoy the side patio for dining al fresco. Walking this sweet neighborhood is a must. And remember - your just mins from RIT, U of R, and Henrietta shopping! Delayed negotiations – all offers in by Monday the 20th at 6pm

