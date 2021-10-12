Condo-hunt Colorado Springs: See what’s on the market now

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Colorado Springs condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Colorado Springs, pulled from our classifieds:

3908 Nicki Heights, Colorado Springs, 80906 2 Beds 3 Baths | $310,000 | Condominium | 1,523 Square Feet | Built in 1996

This great townhome sits right at the base of Cheyenne Mountain, just minutes from Ft. Carson and downtown Colorado Springs. Spacious 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome with a small side patio. Vaulted ceilings, large master retreat, 1 car garage and updated kitchen. Walk across the street to all the conveniences you need, Starbucks, King Soopers, liquor mart and more. Enjoy easy access to the mountains and Cheyenne Mountain State park just minutes away.

For open house information, contact Sumer Liebold, 00002034-8Z Real Estate LLC at 303-543-3083

1056 Yuma Street, Colorado Springs, 80909 2 Beds 2 Baths | $550,000 | Condominium | 1,184 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Adorable duplex with adjacent vacant land! Within the duplex, both units just had all flooring replaced, new interior paint and new kitchen counter tops! In unit 1056 you will find 2 large bedrooms, 1 and half bathrooms, a covered porch, a large storage shed in back, and a flex space (formerly a garage) useful as an additional bedroom or office space. In Unit 1058 you will find 2 bedrooms, 1 and half bathrooms as well with a covered porch and back patio. With gravel driveway in front for parking, this duplex is centrally located. The vacant lot that sits adjacent is just over a third of an acre. The lot is relatively level with some mature trees lining the edge of the property, providing shade and privacy to the duplex as well. Please see the showing remarks and all of the supplemental attachments for more details and further information. Please contact the listing agent with any questions!

For open house information, contact Laurie M Klipfel ABR CRS GRI, The Platinum Group at 719-536-4444

3547 E Uintah Street, Colorado Springs, 80909 3 Beds 3 Baths | $432,900 | Condominium | 1,547 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Jupiter Plan. Brand new development in central Central Colorado Springs. Duplex style home with huge master bedroom with master bathroom and walk in closet! End unit with 2 car attached garage. Main level has open concept with open kitchen, dining room and family room. Brand new construction with modern architectural look. Located near North Academy Blvd, is close to downtown, Fort Carson and Peterson AFB.

For open house information, contact Paul Lee, RE/MAX Real Estate Group LLC at 719-599-8500

330 Santa Fe Place, Manitou Springs, 80829 2 Beds 3 Baths | $385,000 | Condominium | 1,294 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Feel like you're on vacation year-round in this darling, nearly maintenance free townhouse in historic Manitou Springs! Upon entering the garden gate, take in the serene bloom-filled courtyard as you approach the front door of this adobe style unit. Once you open the front door you'll immediately feel the cool central air and notice the gorgeous hardwood floors, cozy Santa Fe fireplace, and ambient lighting. Well appointed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, beautiful high-end copper sink and breakfast bar overlooking the the dining area with walkout to charming deck with lovely views. The upper level features two luxurious bedroom suites, while the lower level boasts a 2 car attached garage. This unit also features curb side parking in front of the unit, which in Manitou is a rarity! Taos Village is a small, quiet community with a club house, swimming pool and lovely views of Garden of the Gods, rock formations and the mountains. Walk to some of the best restaurants and activities Manitou has to offer. Or perhaps, bicycle through the Garden of the Gods, take a quick jaunt to the mountains, Old Colorado City or downtown Colorado Springs!

For open house information, contact Tameson Cockrell AHWD C2EX CSA GRI, 00005174-ERA Shields Real Estate at 719-576-3600