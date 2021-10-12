CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House hunt Raleigh: See what’s on the market now

(Raleigh, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Raleigh. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2006 Myron Drive, Raleigh, 27607

3 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,438 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Location, location, location! Walk to shops, restaurants, hospitals and Museum of Art. Renovated, open floor living with spacious rooms and modern design. Custom dream kitchen, with stainless steel hood and extractor fan. Large kitchen island with quartz counter top. Site finished hardwoods on main living area, ceramic tiled bathrooms. Roof, windows, siding and deck replaced in 2017. Lower level has flex/bonus area and home office/second flex room, along with half bath and laundry. Front and side entry.

For open house information, contact Siobhan Finnamore, Howard Perry & Walston Realtor at 919-789-5200

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2411363)

1326 Dylan Heath Court, Raleigh, 27608

2 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Townhouse | 1,146 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Hard to Find Affordable 2 bedroom town home ITB! Reasonable HOA fees! Spacious living room with built in cabinetry, and gas log fireplace. Good size dining room and nice kitchen. 2 large bedrooms upstairs. Updated master bath. Nice, private patio. Tucked back off of Wade. Off street/assigned parking. Great opportunity to get ITB! HVAC 2019.

For open house information, contact Victoria Block, Northside Realty Inc. at 919-784-0101

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2409639)

8301 Old Well Lane, Raleigh, 27615

6 Beds 4 Baths | $624,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,312 Square Feet | Built in 1993

DO NOT MISS THIS ABSOLUTE CHARMER IN THE HEART OF NORTH RALEIGH IN THE ALWAYS POPULAR OLD WELL AT SUMMERFIELD NORTH. THIS 3 STORY BRICK FRONT CORNER LOT BOASTS 6 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS, & BONUS ROOM AS WELL AS A FLEX SPACE ON THE MAIN FLOOR. ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES FOR WAYS TO USE THESE VERSATILE SPACES. UPDATED KITCHEN W/ GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & TILE BACKSPLASH, NEW HARDWOODS, & REFRESHED BATHROOMS MAKE THIS HOME TURN KEY READY. LARGE CORNER LOT WITH DECK & FENCED IN YARD. QUESTIONS CALL CAREY 919-475-1304

For open house information, contact Angela Drum, Angela Drum Team Realtors at 919-819-3852

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2406775)

819 Genford Court, Raleigh, 27609

3 Beds 3 Baths | $230,000 | Townhouse | 1,221 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Shawn 919-215-3263 TOTALLY Updated! 3 BR TH w/ lg unfinished basement, in Midtown/N. Hills area: New windows, New LVP flooring, White Kit w/ Stainless appliances (19), 1st floor New duct work, New dryer vent, New HVAC (18) w/central filtration & UV light, New deck boards (20), New Water heater(21) & paint (19). LIKE NEW! Lg Family rm w/corner FP. Relax on back deck overlooking private wooded backyard. Master bedroom features walk-in closet, large walk-in shower & updated vanity. 600 sq ft Unfinsh base

For open house information, contact Shawn Britt, Realty World-Triangle Living at 919-786-3321

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2407395)

