Check out these homes on the Bakersfield market now

(Bakersfield, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bakersfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6908 Savannah Falls Drive, Bakersfield, 93312 5 Beds 3 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,493 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Welcome Home! Excellent property in the desirable Westlake Community, This home offers 5 bedroom 3 bathrooms. It has been freshly painted with beautiful 2 tone paint, New beautiful Vinyl SPC water proof flooring and new carpet. It also offers a very spacious floor plan with formal dining room and living room plus family room, plenty of pantry and closet space. It has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom on the first floor, may use one as a bedroom and the second one as an office-has nice French doors. I also need to mention; it has a large back yard! This beautiful home is ready for a family to enjoy and build many memories for the years to come.

For open house information, contact Monica Cendejas-Setser, Homestead Real Estate at 661-587-9100

11108 San Fernando Street, Lamont, 93241 3 Beds 1 Bath | $197,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Why pay rent when interest rates are low and this home can be yours! It's time to own real estate. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bath on a large lot! Owner has made some improvements to enhance its good looks. Call today for your private showing! USDA, FHA, and Conventional financing for qualified buyers could possibly work on this property.

For open house information, contact Carlos Ortiz, Liberty One Real Estate Group, Inc. at 661-667-1400

601 Date Street, Bakersfield, 93308 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 928 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Great investment property 2 homes on 1 lot . Outside of both homes have been recently painted. The front house is 2 bed 1 bath. The second home is a 1 bed 1 bath with its own private drive access. Both front and back have indoor laundry.

For open house information, contact Nicholas Megazzi, Watson Realty at 661-327-5161

5912 Sarona Street, Bakersfield, 93308 3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,204 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful rental property in the desirable San Lauren community. This home features 3 bed 2 bath with large open living area the kitchen opens to the living area, newer carpet, and interior paint with updated tile in bathroom and indoor utility. Back yard features a patio. This home is 1204 sf and is renting for $1,400.00 per month. Seller owns seven total properties, six in the San Lauren community and would like to sell them all together as a portfolio sale.

For open house information, contact Nicholas Megazzi, Watson Realty at 661-327-5161