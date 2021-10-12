Check out these homes for sale in Birmingham now

(Birmingham, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Birmingham will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

504 S 47Th St, Birmingham, 35222 2 Beds 1 Bath | $294,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Cute house in up and coming Forest Park area. Tons of character! Original hardwood floors, coffered ceilings in dining and family rooms and gorgeous molding! Call today to see this fantastic property!

6055 Red Hollow Rd, Birmingham, 35215 3 Beds 2 Baths | $100,000 | 1,419 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Beautiful home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a wood burning fireplace in the living room with hardwood floors, the kitchen has brown cabinets with an eat in area. The bedrooms are a great size. Out back you have a large open deck over looking a large fenced in back yard. This home is a must see to appreciate all it has to offer. This is a Fannie Mae property.

1008 4Th Avenue, Pleasant Grove, 35127 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Well built 3 BR 2 BA home on nice lot with full basement, additional 2 car garage/shop, 2 fireplaces, nice deck, fresh paint, 2 fireplaces, very clean and move in ready.

652 Woodvine Cir, Birmingham, 35215 2 Beds 2 Baths | $41,100 | Single Family Residence | 1,146 Square Feet | Built in None

Located in Jefferson Co, this townhouse is -\+1,146sqft containing 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 Bathrooms. Being built in 1991 onto a -\+3,850 sq ft lot.Investment PropertySold AS-IS, Where IsAll Buyers Agents to confirm all important information.

