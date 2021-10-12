CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Check out these homes for sale in Birmingham now

Birmingham Bulletin
Birmingham Bulletin
 8 days ago

(Birmingham, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Birmingham will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y4oSO_0cOy6UC000

504 S 47Th St, Birmingham, 35222

2 Beds 1 Bath | $294,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Cute house in up and coming Forest Park area. Tons of character! Original hardwood floors, coffered ceilings in dining and family rooms and gorgeous molding! Call today to see this fantastic property!

For open house information, contact Kelly W Ballard, Ballard Real Estate at 205-487-6580

Copyright © 2021 Walker County Area Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WBRAL-21-1537)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47rey3_0cOy6UC000

6055 Red Hollow Rd, Birmingham, 35215

3 Beds 2 Baths | $100,000 | 1,419 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Beautiful home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a wood burning fireplace in the living room with hardwood floors, the kitchen has brown cabinets with an eat in area. The bedrooms are a great size. Out back you have a large open deck over looking a large fenced in back yard. This home is a must see to appreciate all it has to offer. This is a Fannie Mae property.

For open house information, contact TAHIRA KHADAIR, New Image Realty LLC at 205-369-9658

Copyright © 2021 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-A2100HB)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2uIk_0cOy6UC000

1008 4Th Avenue, Pleasant Grove, 35127

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Well built 3 BR 2 BA home on nice lot with full basement, additional 2 car garage/shop, 2 fireplaces, nice deck, fresh paint, 2 fireplaces, very clean and move in ready.

For open house information, contact Michelle Richburg-Kilgore, Joseph Carter Realty - Smith Lake/Jasper at 205-295-5141

Copyright © 2021 Walker County Area Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WBRAL-21-1222)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TdLwo_0cOy6UC000

652 Woodvine Cir, Birmingham, 35215

2 Beds 2 Baths | $41,100 | Single Family Residence | 1,146 Square Feet | Built in None

Located in Jefferson Co, this townhouse is -\+1,146sqft containing 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 Bathrooms. Being built in 1991 onto a -\+3,850 sq ft lot.Investment PropertySold AS-IS, Where IsAll Buyers Agents to confirm all important information.

For open house information, contact Liz Denard, Joseph Carter Realty - Smith Lake/Jasper at 205-295-5141

Copyright © 2021 Walker County Area Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WBRAL-20-588)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Business
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
Birmingham, AL
Real Estate
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireplaces#Al#Ballard Real Estate#Fannie Mae#New Image Realty Llc#Bedrooms#Propertysold
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Birmingham Bulletin

Birmingham Bulletin

Birmingham, AL
424
Followers
547
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

With Birmingham Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy