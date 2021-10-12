Check out these townhomes for sale in Buffalo

(BUFFALO, NY) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Buffalo’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

6033 Quaker Hollow Road, Orchard Park, 14127 2 Beds 3 Baths | $199,900 | Townhouse | 1,715 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Bring Home Happiness in this well maintained and move in ready Quaker Hollow Townhome. The gracious covered front porch is sure to get a lot of use and enjoyment in the shade. Your entry from garage through convenient mudroom/laundry room with machines included. This handsome updated kitchen features 42" tall Cherry cabinetry, a pass through to dining rm, a suite of new appliances and new flooring. Oak hardwoods underfoot in the casual dining rm continue through the spacious yet comfortable family rm w/ a lovely gas fireplace. Commanding oak wet bar feature serves double time as a office partition with built in book shelves. The sliding door leads to concrete patio and wide open green space in rear yard. Upstairs you'll enjoy two spacious bedrooms including two full baths. The large master suite includes a huge walk in shower and spa like Jacuzzi tub with overhead skylight. Full basement offers plenty of storage in addition to an attached two car garage with sink. Furnace and central AC new in 2008. Worry free living with a well run and financially secure HOA that takes care of so much for a reasonable fee. No Dogs are permitted.

For open house information, contact Timothy J Riordan, Keller Williams Realty Buffalo at 716-832-3300

32 North Hill Drive, Buffalo, 14224 2 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Townhouse | 1,566 Square Feet | Built in 1990

BEAUTIFUL CONTEMPORARY TOWNHOUSE WITH NEW LIGHT FIXTURES, KITCHEN COUNTERS UPDATED, BATHS ! ENTER INTO 2 STORY FOYER WITH OVERLOOKING LOFT! CURL UP IN THE LIVING RM WITH GAS FIREPLACE! ENTERTAIN IN THE DINING RM, GLASS SLIDERS OPEN ONTO THE DECK WITH RETRACTABLE AWNING - ENJOY THE VIEW OF NATURE AND GREENERY! LARGE MASTER BDRM BOASTS A CATHEDRAL CEILING, GORGEOUS RADIUS WINDOW AND WALL OF CLOSETS! 2ND FLOOR LAUNDRY! ADDITIONAL FINISHED 8X14 RM AND STORAGE IN BSMT!

For open house information, contact Eric W Percy, CENTURY 21 Winklhofer at 716-634-6220

27 Stoneledge Court, Williamsville, 14221 2 Beds 2 Baths | $168,900 | Townhouse | 1,146 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Move right into this 2bdrm/1.5 bath updated townhouse. Spacious living room, fully applianced kitchen with ceramic tile floor and backsplash, newer cabinets and counters, ceiling fan and large pantry. Door off kitchen to the 2nd floor patio and updated half-bath with ceramic tile floor. Custom blinds on the first floor. Freshly painted throughout and carpets professionally cleaned. The 2nd floor offers two bedrooms the master features two closets and a large full bath all updated with ceramic tile floor, new vanity, counter and fixtures. 2nd floor features a large linen closet. Unit has a one car attached garage under the house and partially finished basement with laundry hookups. Roof 1 year old; Conveniently to located to all shopping, dining and recreation. $240 Monthly association fee includes: Common area & exterior building maintenance; master insurance; reserve fund, snow removal, grass cutting, trash/garbage, water/sewer and cable.

For open house information, contact Laura A Giuseppetti, J Lawrence Realty at 716-564-1618

3 Astor Ridge Drive, Amherst, 14228 2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Townhouse | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Very well kept 2 bed, 2 full bath townhouse style END UNIT condo. Quaint front porch welcomes you into inviting entrance way. Great-room boasts cathedral ceiling and gas fireplace. Living area is overlooked by loft area that can be 3rd bedroom or home office. Roomy, bright eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. Appliances included. Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceiling has master bath and plenty of closet space ,French doors welcome you into second bedroom or formal dining room. Hardwood floors & wall to wall carpet .Second full bath and first floor laundry finish off this l1st floor living area. Enclosed outdoor patio with awning to enjoy your backyard area. Attached garage an full basement. Nothing to do but move in and enjoy .Make your appointment today and check this one out. Showings begin Friday July 30th offers if any are due at NOON on Monday August 9th.Hoa fee is $245.00 Special Roof Assessment due 12/31/21 $830,00. New roof already installed on condo .HOA fee covers water snow removal ,sewer. Owners pay their own Cable ,Gas & Electric. Max 2 pets allowed with approval. Some breed restrictions.NO RENTALS.

For open house information, contact Robert E Rentz, WNY Metro Premier Realty at 716-446-1560