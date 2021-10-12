CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Homes for sale in Kansas City: New listings

Kansas City Digest
Kansas City Digest
 8 days ago

(KANSAS CITY, MO) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Kansas City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XdOU0_0cOy6O8s00

11931 W 72Nd Terrace, Shawnee, 66216

3 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,517 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Beautiful split entry raised ranch home. A very recent complete professional remodel. 4th non-conforming bedroom/ office on lower level. Wood floors galore. Two nice decks overlooking the in-ground pool. Very close to Shawnee Mission High School. This home has a very private backyard oasis backing up to church. Two decks that overlook the pool make it a perfect setting for family get togethers or entertaining.

For open house information, contact Doug Cochran, Realty One Group Encompass at 913-897-8244



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oooi6_0cOy6O8s00

8124 Dearborn Drive, Prairie Village, 66208

3 Beds 2 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,720 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Well maintained PV Home with great bones and ready for your updates! 3bed/2bath with two living areas and dining room. So many options to update by adding a fourth bedroom, going up, larger master, or a simple remodel with plenty of room. Location, Location! Across from cul de sac, flat excellent yard with new patio. Washer and Dryer hook ups on main level and lower level.

For open house information, contact Stephanie Brittain, Platinum Realty at 888-220-0988



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RXIZf_0cOy6O8s00

7722 Woodson Road, Raytown, 64138

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,048 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Fantastic location in Raytown. Spacious house ready for you to come in and do the work needed to make this the home of your dreams. Very nice, large corner lot. Great investment opportunity too!

For open house information, contact Denise Cunningham, Keller Williams Realty Partner at 913-906-5400



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JCYED_0cOy6O8s00

2019 Merriam Lane, Kansas City, 66106

2 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 915 Square Feet | Built in None

Polished from head to toe, this rehabbed property has it all! This spacious ranch with a great backyard offers everything you could ever want with a location that puts you on the highway in 2 minutes. NEW FEATURES INCLUDE: New roof, updated 100 amp electrical panel, tons of new can lights, new fixtures throughout, updated pex plumbing, white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel dishwasher, new paint on the exterior and interior, refinished hardwood floors, new garage doors, new exterior doors, NEW CENTRAL AIR, new back deck, HUGE fenced in yard and more! WOW, hurry!!

For open house information, contact Taner Neighbors, Keller Williams Realty Partner at 913-906-5400



Kansas City Digest

Kansas City Digest

Kansas City, MO
ABOUT

With Kansas City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

