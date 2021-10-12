Homes for sale in Fresno: New listings

(FRESNO, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Fresno area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

2052 W Fir Avenue, Fresno, 93711 4 Beds 2 Baths | $529,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,269 Square Feet | Built in 1998

This well built Granville does not come around often! Located in North Fresno near shops, restaurants, and much more this single story home has what you are looking for. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 3 car garage, large lot, vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen, formal dining room and an open living space with a covered patio for those that like to entertain! Did I mention Owned Solar!! This ideal floorplan can fit the growing family or someone looking to down size the options are endless. Located within Clovis Unified boundaries do not miss an opportunity to be right in the heart of everything. Grab your golf cart and lets go!!

4565 N 5Th Street, Biola, 93606 4 Beds 2 Baths | $187,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Wonderful 4 bed 2 bath home on a super sized lot. Huge side yard for a shop or extra garage, even potential RV access. This home is a gem!

2523 S 9Th Street, Fresno, 93725 3 Beds 2 Baths | $234,700 | Single Family Residence | 826 Square Feet | Built in 1937

FHA READY - Home offers intrinsic charm, a flexible floor plan, and nearly 1,000 square feet of bright, inviting living space in the heart of Fresno. 3 Bed 2 Bath. Certified New Roof. New Dual Pane Windows.Seamlessly blending classic charm and modern updates, this gem is flooded with natural light. Large backyard perfect for the garden of your dreams, Large Laundry Room, NEW Cabinets , New appliances and hard surface granite countertops. Quick and convenient access to Downtown Fresno and all the shops and eateries it has to offer.Don't miss your opportunity to be in the middle of one of the most up and coming areas with this warm and inviting home that must be seen to be properly appreciated.

36918 Highway 145, Madera, 93636 4 Beds 3 Baths | $477,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in None

Coming Soon to Bonadelle Ranchos in Madera. This new home will feature 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 2100 sq. ft. on a large 1.3 acre (+/-) lot located just off of Highway 145 with views of rolling hills and the Sierras. Enter the home through the formal entry with access to the formal dinning room which can be a den or 5th bedroom. The great room is open to the kitchen and separate eating area. The kitchen will feature granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, pantry and breakfast bar at the center island. The home will also feature tankless water heater, solar (lease, own or purchase), indoor laundry with 1/2 bath just off of the garage and master bedroom with double door entry. Buyer may select from builder options such as colors, roof, flooring, and more. Call today for more information.

