Check out these townhomes for sale in Washington

(WASHINGTON, DC) If you’re on the market for a home in Washington, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Washington, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

8193 River Rd Unit 33, Bethesda, 20817 5 Beds 7 Baths | $1,604,900 | Townhouse | 3,407 Square Feet | Built in None

Inspired by classic European city architecture and some of the finest neighborhoods in Washington, D.C. and New York, the Logan is the deepest of home styles at Quarry Springs, featuring an industry-leading 23' wide garage, grand entrance gallery, expansive studio office, TWO separate walk-in storage rooms, a 4-level elegantly-appointed elevator, a modern open floor plan main level, a walk-in pantry, grand chef's kitchen, large walk-in laundry room, light-filled owner's bath, grand owner's suite, and expansive rooftop experience which includes both open-to-sky terraces and a covered entertainment lanai that can be customized to convert into a screened porch or even Four Season's Retreat, with rooftop powder room, outdoor grill, wet bar, or even a stacked stone fireplace! Add a luxe suite at the studio level, a superior suite to the upper level, or a penthouse suite to the loft level to achieve as many as 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, and 2 half baths! 60% SOLD OUT

9715 Summerton Drive, Mitchellville, 20721 3 Beds 3 Baths | $482,990 | Townhouse | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in None

This floorplan is just what you have been waiting for. The Columbus is a 1786 square-foot townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 18x6 deck and 2 car rear loading garage. This end unit is spacious and features an open living concept. The main level features Stainless Steel kitchen appliances with 5-burner gas range, upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. Hard surface flooring on whole main level. The third level has a gorgeous owners suite with a large walk-in closet and features a luxury owners shower with granite counter tops. Two secondary bedrooms, laundry, and hall bathroom with granite counter tops. There is plenty of space for entertaining family and friends in your finished lower level rec room. This home is also equipped with smart home technology. The package includes a keyless entry, Skybell (video doorbell), programmable thermostat to adjust your temperature from your smartphone and much more!

9606 Fagan Drive, Mitchellville, 20721 3 Beds 3 Baths | $478,970 | Townhouse | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in None

9600 Silver Bluff Way, Mitchellville, 20721 3 Beds 3 Baths | $579,990 | Townhouse | 2,471 Square Feet | Built in None

Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this Royal townhome plan which features 2,471 sq ft of living space which encompasses 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage. The Royal offers a specious main level eat-in kitchen with a generous island which provides plenty of cooking and entertaining. The upper level boasts the master bedroom, complete with walk-in closet and ensuite, ensures parents have a private space where they can enjoy peace and relaxation. The lower level features a finished recreation room great for storage and entertaining.

