CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Check out these townhomes for sale in Washington

Washington Voice
Washington Voice
 8 days ago

(WASHINGTON, DC) If you’re on the market for a home in Washington, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Washington, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KHrPo_0cOy6FCL00

8193 River Rd Unit 33, Bethesda, 20817

5 Beds 7 Baths | $1,604,900 | Townhouse | 3,407 Square Feet | Built in None

Inspired by classic European city architecture and some of the finest neighborhoods in Washington, D.C. and New York, the Logan is the deepest of home styles at Quarry Springs, featuring an industry-leading 23' wide garage, grand entrance gallery, expansive studio office, TWO separate walk-in storage rooms, a 4-level elegantly-appointed elevator, a modern open floor plan main level, a walk-in pantry, grand chef's kitchen, large walk-in laundry room, light-filled owner's bath, grand owner's suite, and expansive rooftop experience which includes both open-to-sky terraces and a covered entertainment lanai that can be customized to convert into a screened porch or even Four Season's Retreat, with rooftop powder room, outdoor grill, wet bar, or even a stacked stone fireplace! Add a luxe suite at the studio level, a superior suite to the upper level, or a penthouse suite to the loft level to achieve as many as 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, and 2 half baths! 60% SOLD OUT

For open house information, contact Candice Grams Wormald Homes - D.C. Metro Area

Copyright © 2021 Wormald Homes. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WH1BN-13100-23422)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y6TJg_0cOy6FCL00

9715 Summerton Drive, Mitchellville, 20721

3 Beds 3 Baths | $482,990 | Townhouse | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in None

This floorplan is just what you have been waiting for. The Columbus is a 1786 square-foot townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 18x6 deck and 2 car rear loading garage. This end unit is spacious and features an open living concept. The main level features Stainless Steel kitchen appliances with 5-burner gas range, upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. Hard surface flooring on whole main level. The third level has a gorgeous owners suite with a large walk-in closet and features a luxury owners shower with granite counter tops. Two secondary bedrooms, laundry, and hall bathroom with granite counter tops. There is plenty of space for entertaining family and friends in your finished lower level rec room. This home is also equipped with smart home technology. The package includes a keyless entry, Skybell (video doorbell), programmable thermostat to adjust your temperature from your smartphone and much more!

For open house information, contact Woodmore Overlook Sales D.R. Horton - Maryland

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-42185-DT10)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ySbqr_0cOy6FCL00

9606 Fagan Drive, Mitchellville, 20721

3 Beds 3 Baths | $478,970 | Townhouse | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in None

This floorplan is just what you have been waiting for. The Columbus is a 1786 square-foot townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 18x6 deck and 2 car rear loading garage. This end unit is spacious and features an open living concept. The main level features Stainless Steel kitchen appliances with 5-burner gas range, upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. Hard surface flooring on whole main level. The third level has a gorgeous owners suite with a large walk-in closet and features a luxury owners shower with granite counter tops. Two secondary bedrooms, laundry, and hall bathroom with granite counter tops. There is plenty of space for entertaining family and friends in your finished lower level rec room. This home is also equipped with smart home technology. The package includes a keyless entry, Skybell (video doorbell), programmable thermostat to adjust your temperature from your smartphone and much more!

For open house information, contact Woodmore Overlook Sales D.R. Horton - Maryland

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-42185-420-42185-421850000-3017)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dnJpm_0cOy6FCL00

9600 Silver Bluff Way, Mitchellville, 20721

3 Beds 3 Baths | $579,990 | Townhouse | 2,471 Square Feet | Built in None

Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this Royal townhome plan which features 2,471 sq ft of living space which encompasses 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage. The Royal offers a specious main level eat-in kitchen with a generous island which provides plenty of cooking and entertaining. The upper level boasts the master bedroom, complete with walk-in closet and ensuite, ensures parents have a private space where they can enjoy peace and relaxation. The lower level features a finished recreation room great for storage and entertaining.

For open house information, contact Woodmore Overlook Sales D.R. Horton - Maryland

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-42185-420-42185-422010000-4020)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Milpitas Dispatch

Check out these houses for sale in Milpitas

(MILPITAS, CA) Looking for a house in Milpitas? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
MILPITAS, CA
PHX Sun-Times

Check out these homes for sale in Phoenix now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: VACANT! Updated single level home! 3 car garage! Fresh paint and carpet throughout! Kitchen has NEW quartz c-tops, stainless steel appliances including new
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Real Estate
Washington, DC
Business
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Only In Michigan

The Corsail Trail Network In Michigan Is A Whimsical Place To Hike, Ski, And Stroll

It’s no secret that Michigan is a natural wonderland. If you love exploring the Great Outdoors, you’ll find ample opportunities throughout our state to enjoy hiking, biking, cross-country skiing, casual strolling, and so much more. No matter your skill level or preferred method of transport, one impressive trail network in Michigan undoubtedly deserves your attention. […] The post The Corsail Trail Network In Michigan Is A Whimsical Place To Hike, Ski, And Stroll appeared first on Only In Your State.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jenn Leach

Fourth stimulus check comes in two days

Stimulus checks are hitting the bank accounts of households in the U.S. in just days. This, part of the child tax credit that started dispersing payments of $300 per child back in July 2021.
Washington Voice

Washington Voice

Washington, DC
225
Followers
583
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

With Washington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy