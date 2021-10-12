CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Townhomes of Cincinnati: See what’s on the market

Cincinnati Dispatch
Cincinnati Dispatch
 8 days ago

(CINCINNATI, OH) These Cincinnati townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UzmIa_0cOy6EJc00

1233 Retriever Way, Florence, 41042

2 Beds 2 Baths | $255,913 | Townhouse | 1,467 Square Feet | Built in None

The Drees Teton has so much light! This second floor condo home features two bedrooms, two baths, living room, dining room, attached garage and private deck. This plan features an open concept design that offers a large kitchen island with granite tops, a pantry, stainless appliances and ceiling fans. This home is also equipped with DreeSmart Technology; video doorbell, programmable thermostat, wireless router, a home automation hub and smart lock! This community offers a fitness center, miles of walking trails, clubhouse and pool. Boone Count School District.

For open house information, contact John Heisler, Drees/Zaring Realty at 859-578-4200

Copyright © 2021 Northern Kentucky Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NKARKY-552434)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uEPoJ_0cOy6EJc00

1325 Rubyhill Lane, Florence, 41042

2 Beds 2 Baths | $233,879 | Townhouse | 1,314 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautifully designed spacious condo with private front entry located in prestigious Plantation Pointe. Convenient location in Florence, close to shopping, grocery stores and major highways. Enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle without any yardwork. Go for a walk or bike ride on the miles of walking trails, or relax at the community swimming pool. This home features 2 large bedrooms. Open inviting kitchen with lots of storage and island. The master bedroom offers a large walk in closet and attached bath with double vanity sinks. One car attached front entry garage.

For open house information, contact John Heisler, Drees/Zaring Realty at 859-578-4200

Copyright © 2021 Northern Kentucky Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NKARKY-549117)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJlPR_0cOy6EJc00

1008 Hackney Court, Florence, 41042

2 Beds 4 Baths | $205,000 | Townhouse | 2,640 Square Feet | Built in None

Low Maintenance Lifestyle with an Open Plan and Beautiful Multi-level Waterfront Views*Kitchen Boasts Farm Sink, Counter Bar & Backsplash*Living Rm Features Walk-out to Large Deck Overlooking Lake*Master Suite Offers Adjoining Bath & Walk-in Closet*Finished Lower Level has Sizable Wet Bar & Walk-out to Covered Patio w/Lake Views*Community Amenities Include Clubhouse, Pool, Exercise Rm & Play Area*Situated near Expressway, Dining & Shops

For open house information, contact Dianna Caldwell, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-624-6448

Copyright © 2021 Northern Kentucky Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NKARKY-552081)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=147r48_0cOy6EJc00

3983 Brunswick Court, Erlanger, 41018

2 Beds 3 Baths | $377,591 | Townhouse | 2,068 Square Feet | Built in None

Enjoy carefree low maintenance living in Drees' Quincy plan in Southwick! This home offers first floor living with a finished lower level walkout and two-car attached garage. The guest suite, rec rom, hobby room and wet bar in the lower level gives you additional space to entertain. This convenient location offers quick access to the interstate, shopping, hospitals and entertainment. Enjoy the ample walking trails and open space throughout this beautiful community.

For open house information, contact John Heisler, Drees/Zaring Realty at 859-578-4200

Copyright © 2021 Northern Kentucky Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NKARKY-553613)

