House-hunt Tampa: What’s on the market

1410 E Louisiana Avenue, Tampa, 33603 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,091 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Don’t miss the chance to buy this completely renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath Bungalow in the highly sought after Seminole Heights area! Everything in this home has been replaced. New roof, new windows, new electrical, new plumbing, new HVAC, new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances including a built in dishwasher and tankless hot water heater; and new bath rooms redone with total class! A large flat island between the kitchen and living room/dining room combination makes entertaining a breeze. Ready for immediate move in!

8016 N 14Th Street, Tampa, 33604 2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 868 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Rooms are approximate in size. Not assignable. $2,000 deposit with 3 day inspection period. Please direct all inquires to our office first.

7420 Becky Thatcher Lane, Tampa, 33637 3 Beds 2 Baths | $309,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,510 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Stop your car and your search , this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage in a park like setting is a rare find. Open inviting floorplan. Screened in patio and outdoor deck. Back yard is fenced with fire pit. Patio and deck overlook the conservation. Sit and relax in your living room or the outdoor areas to enjoy private setting. Master en-suite has walk in closet . Master bathroom has shower and tub with dual sinks. Kitchen, bathroom countertops replaced 2013. New AC 2016, Roof Replacement 2017, Plumbing with water heater 2019, Carpet 2019. Living room has tiles under the carpet. Flooring of kitchen , laundry and entrance redone in 2021. Freshly painted 2 months ago.

8718 Turnstone Shore Lane, Riverview, 33578 4 Beds 4 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,949 Square Feet | Built in 2012

This newer construction home is move-in ready! The large open-concept downstairs includes a kitchen that overlooks the family room and dining room, powder bathroom, and an outdoor patio. The kitchen features a large center island perfect for entertaining, granite countertops, a walk-in pantry, tile back splash and plenty of cabinets and counter space. On the second floor, the large owner's suite can easily fit a king size bed and includes a large walk-in closet, Master suite bathroom with double vanity, and separate linen closet. Beautiful owners suite with double sinks and vanity, featuring garden tub and shower. House has a second master suite with full bathroom. Bedrooms three and four share a second full bath upstairs. Only the owners suite has the double sinks. A loft at the top of the stairs provides extra space for work and play, and an additional closet on the upstairs landing provides even more storage space. Other features of this home include: Large lot, easy access to I-75, Downtown Tampa, and MacDill AFB. For more information or to schedule a private showing call today!

