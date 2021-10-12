CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

These condos are for sale in El Paso

 8 days ago

(EL PASO, TX) Whether you’re looking for your first home in El Paso or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in El Paso, pulled from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yuaHr_0cOy6BfR00

6201 Escondido Drive, El Paso, 79912

3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Condominium | 1,342 Square Feet | Built in 1972

THIS 3 BDRM, 1 & 3/4 BATH HAS A VERY PRACTICAL FLOOR PLAN WITH MASTER SUITE DOWN AND 2 BDRMS UP. SPACIOUS BDRMS WITH DOUBLE CLOSETS IN BDRMS. MASTER BATH HAS SHOWER AND JACK N JILL BATH HAS TUB WHICH HAV BEEN RENOVATED. NEUTRAL COLORS WITH ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORING IN BDRMS AND TILE ELSEWHERE . REFRIGERATED AIR. FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER HUPS. WASHER/DRYER STACK UNIT.NEW KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTERTOP. NEW STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER & HOT WATER HEATER . FRONT COURTYARD WITH 6 FOOT STUCCO FENCING. AMENITIES INCLUDE: 3 SWIMMING POOLS, RACQUETBALL COURT, HIS AND HER SAUNAS, CLUBHOUSE AND SECURITY SERVICE. HOA FEE OF $275/MO INCLUDES: HAZARD INSURANCE, WATER, SEWER, ROOF, TRASH COLLECTION & MAINTENANCE OF GROUNDS TO INCLUDE 3 POOLS. LOCATED AT THE TOP OF ESCONDIDO. AWAY FROM HEAVY TRAFFIC. VIEWS, VIEWS OF THE FRANKLIN MTNS. . NESTLED AMONG $300,000 HOMES. EASY ACCESS TO RESTLER, N. MESA AND I-10. LARGEST FLOOR PLAN WITHIN COMPLEX. ONE OF ONLY 3 AVAILABLE IN COMPLEX

For open house information, contact Gil Rodriguez Stoltz, Stoltz Realty, Inc. at 915-630-4858

Copyright © 2021 Greater El Paso Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEPARTX-845012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pYmBH_0cOy6BfR00

3115 Isla Morada Drive, El Paso, 79925

3 Beds 3 Baths | $149,700 | Condominium | 1,526 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Located on the eastside of El Paso in the Playa de Oro subdivision. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. galley kitchen with breakfast are, formal dining area, den with fireplace and wet bar, courtyard entrance and a backyard.

For open house information, contact Patricia Acosta, Leon Real Estate at 915-726-7637

Copyright © 2021 Greater El Paso Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEPARTX-849547)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1toCdo_0cOy6BfR00

329 Vin Almoradi Court, El Paso, 79912

3 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Condominium | 1,724 Square Feet | Built in 2019

MONTECILLO -A MUST SEE!!!Gas Post Lights line the streets to lead you to our Luxury Town Homes 2 & 3 bedroom 3 stories . TOP GOLF, RESTAURANTS Modern and amazing. Enter from the porch area to a Flex Room,( office, living space, tv area, reading room, Open floor plan with a huge kitchen, granite island, farm sink, large and inviting living area- fireplace with cantera stone- roller shades on windows - Wood looking ceramic tiled floors are modern. Step outside to the first balcony & enjoy meals or just relax !! . the 3rd Floor boasts 3 Bedrooms. Master with walk in closet & VERY SPACIOUS bathrooms. One of the bedrooms has a private balcony to enjoy as you relax after a long day, or to have some coffee when you start your day! 2 CAR GARAGE. Common areas : RESORT WATER PARK, GYM/BUSINESS CENTER ,GREEN AREAS-

For open house information, contact Enrique Aguirre, Clear View Realty at 915-855-1110

Copyright © 2021 Greater El Paso Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEPARTX-853224)

