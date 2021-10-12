These condos are for sale in El Paso

(EL PASO, TX) Whether you’re looking for your first home in El Paso or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

6201 Escondido Drive, El Paso, 79912 3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Condominium | 1,342 Square Feet | Built in 1972

THIS 3 BDRM, 1 & 3/4 BATH HAS A VERY PRACTICAL FLOOR PLAN WITH MASTER SUITE DOWN AND 2 BDRMS UP. SPACIOUS BDRMS WITH DOUBLE CLOSETS IN BDRMS. MASTER BATH HAS SHOWER AND JACK N JILL BATH HAS TUB WHICH HAV BEEN RENOVATED. NEUTRAL COLORS WITH ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORING IN BDRMS AND TILE ELSEWHERE . REFRIGERATED AIR. FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER HUPS. WASHER/DRYER STACK UNIT.NEW KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTERTOP. NEW STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER & HOT WATER HEATER . FRONT COURTYARD WITH 6 FOOT STUCCO FENCING. AMENITIES INCLUDE: 3 SWIMMING POOLS, RACQUETBALL COURT, HIS AND HER SAUNAS, CLUBHOUSE AND SECURITY SERVICE. HOA FEE OF $275/MO INCLUDES: HAZARD INSURANCE, WATER, SEWER, ROOF, TRASH COLLECTION & MAINTENANCE OF GROUNDS TO INCLUDE 3 POOLS. LOCATED AT THE TOP OF ESCONDIDO. AWAY FROM HEAVY TRAFFIC. VIEWS, VIEWS OF THE FRANKLIN MTNS. . NESTLED AMONG $300,000 HOMES. EASY ACCESS TO RESTLER, N. MESA AND I-10. LARGEST FLOOR PLAN WITHIN COMPLEX. ONE OF ONLY 3 AVAILABLE IN COMPLEX

3115 Isla Morada Drive, El Paso, 79925 3 Beds 3 Baths | $149,700 | Condominium | 1,526 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Located on the eastside of El Paso in the Playa de Oro subdivision. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. galley kitchen with breakfast are, formal dining area, den with fireplace and wet bar, courtyard entrance and a backyard.

329 Vin Almoradi Court, El Paso, 79912 3 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Condominium | 1,724 Square Feet | Built in 2019

MONTECILLO -A MUST SEE!!!Gas Post Lights line the streets to lead you to our Luxury Town Homes 2 & 3 bedroom 3 stories . TOP GOLF, RESTAURANTS Modern and amazing. Enter from the porch area to a Flex Room,( office, living space, tv area, reading room, Open floor plan with a huge kitchen, granite island, farm sink, large and inviting living area- fireplace with cantera stone- roller shades on windows - Wood looking ceramic tiled floors are modern. Step outside to the first balcony & enjoy meals or just relax !! . the 3rd Floor boasts 3 Bedrooms. Master with walk in closet & VERY SPACIOUS bathrooms. One of the bedrooms has a private balcony to enjoy as you relax after a long day, or to have some coffee when you start your day! 2 CAR GARAGE. Common areas : RESORT WATER PARK, GYM/BUSINESS CENTER ,GREEN AREAS-

