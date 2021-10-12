Top homes for sale in Louisville

(Louisville, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Louisville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

1317 Lacona Ln, Louisville, 40213 3 Beds 1 Bath | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1962

charming ranch with 3 bed, 1 bath and a 1 car detached garage. The hardwood floors have been refinished. The kitchen has been updated with tile floor and new counter tops. The bathroom has a new tile floor and vanity.Easy to showCo-list is related to the seller

9633 Combs Ln, Louisville, 40258 3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,723 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Welcome to 9633 Combs Lane! This beautiful (1 family owned) 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with a partially finished basement in Greenridge Estates will not disappoint!! Enter and immediately be amazed by the vaulted ceilings in the Living and Kitchen, Fresh new paint throughout and new Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout 1st floor and lower bath. Kitchen was thoughtfully remolded, with two toned cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel and replacement stove and refrigerator will be delivered and installed by 10/3/2021. The partially finished basement has a large recreational room with a large closet, and a bonus room/office with 2 good size closets. The sellers have impeccably maintained their home over the years. Seller is offering a Year warranty with First American Home warranty with an acceptable offer.

4005 Sea Wave Ct, Louisville, 40229 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 1975

BACK ON MARKET! Quaint 3 BR, 1.5 BA Brick home w/a Covered Porch nestled on a quiet Cul-De-Sac. Wood burning Stove w/blower and large Picture Window in Living Room. The Primary BR has an attached Half Bath. Hardwood floors on most of main level. Updated Full Bath. Kitchen has Eat-In Dining Area and overlooks a composite material Deck and a Fenced-In back yard. Oversized 2-car Garage. There is a Vivint Security System available if Buyer wishes to continue service w/them. ***PLEASE NOTE THAT THE DETACHED GARAGE HAS SOME SEPARATION/SETTLING ON THE BACK/SIDES. SELLER WILL NOT MAKE ANY REPAIRS ON IT AND ARE SELLING GARAGE ''AS-IS''. ***

436 Country Ln, Louisville, 40207 4 Beds 4 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,267 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Beautiful traditional home in Rolling Fields on spacious lot. Loads of updates including recent kitchen, formal dining room between entry hall and kitchen, large living room with fireplace opens to great room, family room with fireplace that leads to deck and a powder room complete this floor. Beautiful wood floors, windows, crown molding. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms - a spacious primary suite with walk-in closet and wonderful new bath and the other two large bedrooms share an updated bath off the hall. The lower level is a walk-out with a lovely bedroom - perfect for in-laws or a nanny suite, full bath and an additional family room. Spacious yard on 1.5 lots. Two car garage in the rear.

