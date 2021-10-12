Owning a home in Milwaukee is within reach with one of these condos

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Milwaukee or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Milwaukee, pulled from our classifieds:

8549 N 107Th St, Milwaukee, 53224 2 Beds 2 Baths | $87,500 | Condominium | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Must see! COMPLETELY updated 2 bedroom condo located on Milwaukee's northwest side. Brand new appliances. Private entrance leads you up to a spacious living room and kitchen. Secluded balcony off of the living room allows for an abundance of natural light. Main bedroom has attached full bath for convenience. Steps away from Dretzka Park. Close to shopping and highway access.

For open house information, contact Matthew J Zaworski, Homestead Realty, Inc~Milw at 414-461-4040

425 W Willow Ct, Fox Point, 53217 1 Bed 1 Bath | $149,900 | Condominium | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Absolutely beautiful condo ready for you to come and start living your best life. 1000 sq ft of style, including a den/bonus room to use as you wish (love the huge skylight in this room!) Kitchen offers new appliances and quartz countertops. New quartz and tile in bath as well. Vaulted ceilings. Large, private balcony overlooks lovely common areas. Super fun library ladder. Who has that?!? Great north shore location puts you close to everything you need and want. Great club room, underground assigned parking, storage. AND... to make your life even easier, this amazing unit comes furnished as shown!

For open house information, contact Gail C Gallagher, Homestead Realty, Inc~Milw at 414-461-4040

825 E Henry Clay St, Whitefish Bay, 53217 2 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Condominium | 1,135 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Welcome Home! This gorgeous, sun-filled corner unit in Whitefish Bay will check every box on your wishlist. This condo has been tastefully renovated offering high-end finishes throughout. Beautiful guest bath with jacuzzi tub. Master bath with walk-in shower and shower jets. California closets in both bedrooms. Large living room with oversized windows for that extra sun exposure! Galley kitchen with eat-in nook, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and contemporary walnut cabinetry. Spacious, private balcony can easily entrain a party of six pretty much all year round. Underground parking in heated garage is cherry on the cake, especially during those WI winters. Come see this condo TODAY!

For open house information, contact Artom Asriyans, Realty Executives Integrity~NorthShore at 414-906-4500

1108 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee, 53202 2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Condominium | 975 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Welcome Home! Updated & Move-In-Ready Open Concept 2 Bed 2 Full Bath Pet-Friendly Downtown Condo With Heated Underground Parking Features Multiple Fitness Centers, Tanning Booth & Business Center Conveniently Located Near Cathedral Square, Fiserv Forum, MSOE, Lakefront, Brady Street & Water Street! Updated Kitchen Boasts Incredible Counterspace, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Convenient Dining Area & Spacious Southern-Facing Living Room. Each Large Bedroom Boasts Great Closet Space & Private Attached Full Bath. Condo Also Features Convenient In-Unit Laundry With New Washer & Dryer. Updates Include New Smart Thermostat, Smart Smoke Detectors, New Washer & Dryer, New Kitchen Appliances, New Paint, New Water Heater. Virtual Tour Available.

For open house information, contact Mind Right Realty Group*, Keller Williams Realty-Milwaukee Southwest at 262-599-8980