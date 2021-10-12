Check out these townhomes for sale in Sacramento

(SACRAMENTO, CA) These Sacramento townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Sacramento, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

5644 Hamilton Street #61, Sacramento, 95842 1 Bed 1 Bath | $189,900 | Townhouse | 844 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Great little Townhome. Well maintained. Living room and kitchen downstairs, 1 bedroom and bathroom upstairs. Private patio. 1 car carport.

10915 Coloma Rd, Rancho Cordova, 95670 3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Townhouse | 1,323 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Stunning three bedroom townhouse!

1095 Vanderbilt Way, Sacramento, 95825 3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Townhouse | 1,825 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Highly desired Campus Commons floorplan, in a tree-lined, parklike setting, with walking and bike trails nearby. For those who seek the outdoors pleasures, this community has it all, beginning with multiple pools, spa, tennis and pickleball courts, exercise room, clubhouse, play structure, and more. This townhome features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, over 1800 sq.ft, to enjoy. The ground floor has a spacious living room centered around the fireplace, and separate dining room. Two large sliding doors let in an abundance of light and lead out to the patio that offers plenty of greenery and privacy. This townhome is tucked away in an end location, just steps from the Elmhurst pool. Close to medical facilities, the elegant Pavilions shopping, and dining, a 5-minute walk across the footbridge leads to the heart of Sacramento State University or be on freeway in 5-minutes. Ready for you to call it HOME!

5686 Hillsdale Blvd, Sacramento, 95842 2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Townhouse | 933 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Tanvir Ali - 650-743-0616 - Beautifully renovated modern unit, within the hillsdale Oaks community. The townhome has a lower level with gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets. An open space living room that brings in a lot of light. Your own private patio with modern wood work. The second floor consists of 2 bedrooms, one with a walk in closet! The bathroom has a shower in tub combo with gorgeous color scheme. Located near the local shopping centers and schools. Come see it before this home is gone gone gone!

