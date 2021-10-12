CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Take a look at these homes on the market in Albuquerque

Albuquerque Digest
Albuquerque Digest
 8 days ago

(Albuquerque, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Albuquerque. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WHfXi_0cOy64Zb00

6915 Toratolla Court Nw, Albuquerque, 87120

4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,873 Square Feet | Built in 1996

4 bedrooms, single story, on an oversized Cul-de-sac lot. Clean, updated and ready. The open floor plan with a large kitchen, breakfast nook, bar and formal dining opens up to a large outdoor patio or large living room with fireplace. Kitchen has high end stainless steel appliances. New roof, updated throughout and ready to go. This single story, 4 bedroom home won't last. RayLee home, bull nose corners, tile in all wet areas and hall, fireplace, trac lighting, tile and granite countertops, vaulted ceiling, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, tub/shower and dbl. sink in master, covered patio, water softener, and fully landscaped with large oversized backyard.

For open house information, contact Earl A Henson, Greater ABQ Homes LLC at 505-274-7472

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-1002031)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jp9P5_0cOy64Zb00

6012 Ermemin Avenue Nw, Albuquerque, 87114

3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,195 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Almost new Abrazo home with updated features! Large open kitchen with granite countertops and recessed lighting. Easy care tile floors downstairs. Upstairs loft provides a second living space. Primary bedroom is large, bath has a garden tub, separate shower, double sinks, walk in closet & a skylight. Front yard landscaped for easy care. Gorgeous backyard has grass, garden area and a pergola; perfect for enjoying NM sunsets. Garage has 8' doors and lots of shelves to hold all the necessities.

For open house information, contact Karen M Stallard, Simply Real Estate at 505-308-3800

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-1002406)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HqRef_0cOy64Zb00

9340 Layton Loop Ne, Albuquerque, 87111

3 Beds 3 Baths | $445,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,441 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This 3 bedroom brick Rutledge home has a huge greatroom with high, beamed, cathedral ceiling, custom fireplace, builtin shelves, cabinets and wet bar. Formal dining room. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, counter space and breakfast nook. Large master suite has direct access to backyard, two walkin closets and bath with two vanities, tub and separate shower. Two additional spacious bedrooms. Backyard is lighted by covered and open patio, storage shed and possible backyard access for small trailer or toys.

For open house information, contact Joe Schifani, Affordable Realty Services Inc at 505-889-4565

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-997380)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qyyrL_0cOy64Zb00

7709 La Puente Street Ne, Albuquerque, 87113

3 Beds 3 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,643 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Love Vista Del Norte homes! This open floorplan home with large rooms sits in a quiet area. 3 parks within walking distance. Large living room with wood flooring flows into dining area. Plenty of room for family & friends. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and a pantry as well as a gas range. Sliding glass doors open to a sizeable backyard with space for a dog or swing set or just to enjoy the outdoors. Guest bath downstairs. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms AND a laundry room actually near the laundry! The primary bedroom is very large, bath has double sinks and walk-in closet. All new carpet upstairs!! Home is freshly painted. Leased Tesla solar is on the house allowing the refrigerated air to keep the home cool. Home is ready for your special touches!

For open house information, contact Gail W McDaniels, Simply Real Estate at 505-308-3800

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-999399)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Business
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Real Estate
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recessed Lighting#Glass#Open Kitchen#Greater Abq Homes Llc#Abrazo
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Albuquerque Digest

Albuquerque Digest

Albuquerque, NM
379
Followers
501
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

With Albuquerque Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy