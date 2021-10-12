Take a look at these homes on the market in Albuquerque

(Albuquerque, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Albuquerque. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

6915 Toratolla Court Nw, Albuquerque, 87120 4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,873 Square Feet | Built in 1996

4 bedrooms, single story, on an oversized Cul-de-sac lot. Clean, updated and ready. The open floor plan with a large kitchen, breakfast nook, bar and formal dining opens up to a large outdoor patio or large living room with fireplace. Kitchen has high end stainless steel appliances. New roof, updated throughout and ready to go. This single story, 4 bedroom home won't last. RayLee home, bull nose corners, tile in all wet areas and hall, fireplace, trac lighting, tile and granite countertops, vaulted ceiling, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, tub/shower and dbl. sink in master, covered patio, water softener, and fully landscaped with large oversized backyard.

6012 Ermemin Avenue Nw, Albuquerque, 87114 3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,195 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Almost new Abrazo home with updated features! Large open kitchen with granite countertops and recessed lighting. Easy care tile floors downstairs. Upstairs loft provides a second living space. Primary bedroom is large, bath has a garden tub, separate shower, double sinks, walk in closet & a skylight. Front yard landscaped for easy care. Gorgeous backyard has grass, garden area and a pergola; perfect for enjoying NM sunsets. Garage has 8' doors and lots of shelves to hold all the necessities.

9340 Layton Loop Ne, Albuquerque, 87111 3 Beds 3 Baths | $445,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,441 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This 3 bedroom brick Rutledge home has a huge greatroom with high, beamed, cathedral ceiling, custom fireplace, builtin shelves, cabinets and wet bar. Formal dining room. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, counter space and breakfast nook. Large master suite has direct access to backyard, two walkin closets and bath with two vanities, tub and separate shower. Two additional spacious bedrooms. Backyard is lighted by covered and open patio, storage shed and possible backyard access for small trailer or toys.

7709 La Puente Street Ne, Albuquerque, 87113 3 Beds 3 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,643 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Love Vista Del Norte homes! This open floorplan home with large rooms sits in a quiet area. 3 parks within walking distance. Large living room with wood flooring flows into dining area. Plenty of room for family & friends. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and a pantry as well as a gas range. Sliding glass doors open to a sizeable backyard with space for a dog or swing set or just to enjoy the outdoors. Guest bath downstairs. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms AND a laundry room actually near the laundry! The primary bedroom is very large, bath has double sinks and walk-in closet. All new carpet upstairs!! Home is freshly painted. Leased Tesla solar is on the house allowing the refrigerated air to keep the home cool. Home is ready for your special touches!

