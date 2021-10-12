Take a look at these homes for sale in Columbus

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

 8 days ago

(Columbus, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Columbus. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

137 Schultz Avenue, Columbus, 43222

3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Wonderful Franklinton rehab seconds from the highway. Sellers took their time to finish this property for the next homeowners. This house was taken down to studs and brought back to life with everything brand new. Some great modifications were done such as: half bath in the first floor, finished basement and new wooden deck in the back. Come and experience this great new listing!

56 Leland Avenue, Columbus, 43214

3 Beds 1 Bath | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,470 Square Feet | Built in 1920

The beautifully updated 2 story Clintonville home is in the Delawanda subdivision. This 3 bedroom home has the original & refinished Oak floors throughout. With a large bathroom with new Herringbone tile flooring & updated electrical. Built in the 1920, the home retains all of its original wood trim & doors that were made from Beech trees located on the surrounding land. Natural light flows through the dining room leading into the family room. Large kitchen with eat-in nook ready for you to enjoy. The exterior of this home has been professionally repainted giving it a dramatic new look! Beautifully landscaped front yard & expansive fenced back yard is waiting for you to enjoy. Relax on your front porch in this quiet neighborhood. Full basement ready to be finished with a half or full bath.

2091 Sullivant Avenue, Columbus, 43223

3 Beds 3 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,720 Square Feet | Built in 1917

This home is brand new! It has new everything. It has an open first floor plan, large second floor master suite with big closets and extra storage, gorgeous designer bath. Kitchen has granite tops, high grade appliances including a gas range. Mud room off kitchen. All new mechanical systems, windows, roof, flooring. Huge living room with fireplace and exposed brick. It has a large fenced yard. An over-sized parking pad for 3 cars! Convenient location with easy access to downtown and Franklinton.This property comes with a 10 yr tax abatement. Which means no property taxes! Absolutely Gorgeous! This is a must see!

3046 Pine Valley Road, Columbus, 43219

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,479 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Absolute stunning remodel, no cut corners here! This is a one of a kind lot in the neighborhood! Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, attached 2 car garage ranch. This home features a generous sized master bedroom with attached bathroom containing a beautiful double vanity sink and ceiling bluetooth speaker. Bathroom is accessible from both the master bedroom and the hallway. Vinyl flooring throughout the main floor, white trim, all new light fixtures, granite countertops, NEW stainless steel appliances, NEW HVAC and water heater (March 2020), fresh paint, full basement with full bathroom. This is one of the largest lots in the neighborhood. Make the backyard your oasis! You won't won't to miss out on this gem. Come see it today and bring us an offer!

