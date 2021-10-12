Top condo units for sale in Indianapolis

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Indianapolis’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Indianapolis, pulled from our classifieds:

7461 Oceanline Drive, Indianapolis, 46214 2 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Condominium | 965 Square Feet | Built in 1990

THIS RELAXING TOWNHOUSE WITH A LAKEFRONT LOT WITH WATER ACCESS TO LAKE AMENITIES IS A BREATH OF FRESH AIR…ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS 2 BEDROOM/1.5 BATH/1 CAR FINISHED GARAGE, FEATURING WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE IN GREAT ROOM, DINING AREA, KITCHEN, UPSTAIRS HAS A 2 SPACIOUS BEDROOM WITH A LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, A PLANT LEDGE, AND WALK-IN CLOSETS. ENJOY THE MASTER BEDROOM BALCONY WATCHING INDIANA SUNSETS! BRING YOUR BOAT AND ENJOY!! ONLY 20 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN INDY. A WONDERFUL PLACE TO CALL HOME…

4948 Potomac Square Place, Indianapolis, 46268 2 Beds 3 Baths | $115,000 | Condominium | 1,273 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Great Pike Township/Indianapolis location! An end unit offering more windows makes this unit bright and light. This 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome features stainless appliances, including a new dishwasher, and new water heater. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included in the sale. 2 car attached garage is finished and offers extra storage space. Spacious master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, and bath with double sinks. 2nd bedroom has a full bath and balcony.

3046 Skylar Lane, Indianapolis, 46208 3 Beds 3 Baths | $164,500 | Condominium | 1,948 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Close to the Motor Speedway, Downtown Indianapolis, Butler and Marion Universities, Methodist, Riley, and Eskenazi Hospitals. Less than 1.5 miles from (2) 18 hole golf courses, 16 minutes from Broad Ripple, literally yards from the 5 1/4 mile Central Canal Trail (that meets up with the Monon) and across the street from Riverside Park... this 3 bed/3 bath condo is built on the old site of the Riverside Amusement Park, is walking distance to the old Naval Armory, and puts you right in the middle of everything. Pool table and televisions are negotiable but all appliances stay with the house. HOA does allow rentals with a minimum of 30 day lease. This won't last long so schedule your showing today.

2009 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, 46202 3 Beds 4 Baths | $449,000 | Condominium | 2,091 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Cornerstone On Central Townhomes by H-E Homes! This corner unit Vision floor plan offers a great open concept layout, two car attached garage, and private deck are just some of the highlights of this townhouse design! Stainless steel appliance package included! Walking distance to CFI school #27, Tinker Street restaurant, Loco Mexican Restaurant and all that Herron-Morton ad downtown living have to offer!

