Orlando, FL

Urban living in Orlando without a mansion? Townhomes for sale now

Orlando Times
Orlando Times
 8 days ago

(ORLANDO, FL) If you’re on the market for a home in Orlando, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Orlando, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

7406 Bentonshire Avenue, Windermere, 34786

3 Beds 3 Baths | $329,000 | Townhouse | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Investor special tenant in place till July 31st 2022. Unit rents for 1800 a month. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 and half bath townhome located in Windermere. This is a middle unit with a detached 2 car garage.

For open house information, contact Barry Jamieson, JAMIESON PROPERTIES, INC. at 407-876-2730

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-O5966647)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fY8OC_0cOy5n3800

1566 N Carolwood Boulevard, Fern Park, 32730

3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Townhouse | 1,793 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Come and see this beautifully renovated townhome with 3 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. The courtyard entry leads you to your new front door with etched glass panel which lets in natural light. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house except the kitchen. The kitchen is updated with shaker, soft-close cabinets with handles, granite countertops & backsplash. Volume ceilings in the living room and sliding doors that lead to the screened back porch. All bathrooms are newly updated with granite countertops, seat high commodes, soft-close cabinets & light fixtures. Take the floating staircase up to the additional 2 bedrooms & bathrooms. The upstairs master bedroom has a triple, large picture window with plantation shutters. This active community has a wonderful club house that has a fitness center, game room with ping pong & pool tables and a community library where you can check out books. Also at your disposal is the lakeside swimming pool with shower, restrooms; playground, tennis & basketball courts, & fishing pier. Exterior maintenance includes exterior painting, roof repair & replacement, lawn care & grounds maintenance. Lake of the Woods is conveniently located near the Maitland Exchange with easy access to I-4, 436, downtown Winter Park & Orlando & close proximity to the Altamonte Mall, Cranes Roost shopping, RDV Sportsplex, Advent Health hospital & lots of shopping. Homes don't last long in Lake of the Woods so hurry & make your appointment to see this lovely townhome now.

For open house information, contact Linda Warner, FLORIDA INT'NL REAL ESTATE LLC at 407-374-9072

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-O5968041)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s05vN_0cOy5n3800

2904 Sylvan Avenue, Orlando, 32806

3 Beds 4 Baths | $454,900 | Townhouse | 1,841 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under Construction. Low maintenance living in the heart of Downtown Orlando's SoDo District! Pineloch 15 is presented by Downtown Orlando's local luxury home builder: Dean Ash Homes. This prime location is less than 10 minutes from the heart of Downtown Orlando and the Central Business District, just over a mile away from the Amway Center, Exploria Stadium, the Dr Phillips Performing Arts Center, and so much more! The SoDo District is known for its walkability for all of your shopping needs, ease of access to highways, and close proximity to all of the fun restaurants and bars that Downtown Orlando has to offer. Pineloch 15 offers 3 story townhomes with 3 bedrooms (optional office in lieu of third bedroom), 3.5 bathrooms, and attached 2 car garages. *Stock photos of previous completed model, finishes/upgrades can vary*

For open house information, contact Scarlett Wheat, PA, MAINFRAME REAL ESTATE at 407-513-4257

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-O5975409)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L20Hi_0cOy5n3800

1552 Barking Deer Cove, Casselberry, 32707

2 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Townhouse | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 2006

A nice place to call home. This home has many upgrades including 2 Owner's suites. Can be converted to 3 bedrooms. Home has many upgrades in the kitchen including backsplash and solid wood cabinets. Dining room chandelier stays. Wood floors on the second floor. Living room has built in surround sound. Make your appointment today. New pictures coming soon.

For open house information, contact Gisele Abrantes Trautman, DALTON WADE INC at 888-668-8283

Copyright © 2021 Pinellas Suncoast Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PINELLAS-O5952191)

See more property details

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Living#Downtown Orlando#Townhomes
Orlando Times

Orlando Times

ABOUT

With Orlando Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

