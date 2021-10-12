Top condo units for sale in Jacksonville

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Jacksonville condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Jacksonville condos have been selected from our classified listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CXfkr_0cOy5mAP00

301 E Bay St, Jacksonville, 32202

2 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Condominium | 1,345 Square Feet | Built in 1904

Beautifully restored luxury corner unit Condo in the heart of Downtown Jacksonville. Restaurants, The Florida Theatre, Everbank Field, JBMA, along with local breweries, parks, and riverfront all within walking distance of your front door! Two dedicated parking spaces and exclusive rooftop to enjoy. Furnishings available upon request. Don't miss on this opportunity because this one will go fast!

For open house information, contact VIRGINIA MAURER, CENTURY 21 FIRST COAST at 904-262-2121

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1124980)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LXl0b_0cOy5mAP00

9745 Touchton Rd, Jacksonville, 32246

3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Condominium | 1,181 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Attention investors.. Welcome to the IL Villagio a beautiful resort style gated community on the southside of Jacksonville close to restaurants and shopping. This 3 bedroom 2 bath condo features hardwood floors in the living room and hallway and granite counter tops and tile floors in the kitchen. In this community you'll enjoy the luxury access to a fully equipped gym, pool, tennis and basketball courts and much more. Currently this unit is rented to an excellent tenant renting at $1595/mo until June of 2022.

For open house information, contact LARRY BOYLES, FORWARD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT GROUP LLC at 904-655-7778

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1131951)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kwV6g_0cOy5mAP00

8208 White Falls Blvd, Jacksonville, 32256

3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Condominium | 1,346 Square Feet | Built in 2006

HURRY this home won't last.Beautiful move-in ready home on the 1st floor. This gated community is just 2 minutes away from big shopping center with a plethora of restaurants to choose from. Major highways such as JTB and I-95 are less than a mile away. This condo comes with 10 ft ceiling. HOA includes homes security, high speed internet, and cable.

For open house information, contact DANIEL TAVASOLI, FLORIDA HOMES REALTY & MTG LLC at 904-996-9115

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1121120)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Q33R_0cOy5mAP00

7623 Baymeadows Cir W, Jacksonville, 32256

2 Beds 2 Baths | $160,999 | Condominium | 1,087 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Location, Location Location! 10 minutes to town center. Hard to find 2 bed 2 bathroom 1 story building and 1 car garage. Enclosed glassed in patio. Newer roof, hardy board siding, newer A/C, condo was re-piped in 2016. Private driveway and fenced in courtyard. Condo dues include all water, exterior insurance, landscaping and community pool amenities.

For open house information, contact SHELBY REDBURN, FLORIDA HOMES REALTY & MTG LLC at 904-996-9115

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1115056)

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condos#Restaurants#Downtown Jacksonville#The Florida Theatre#Everbank Field#The Il Villagio#Jtb
