Top condo units for sale in Jacksonville

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Jacksonville condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Jacksonville condos have been selected from our classified listings:

301 E Bay St, Jacksonville, 32202 2 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Condominium | 1,345 Square Feet | Built in 1904

Beautifully restored luxury corner unit Condo in the heart of Downtown Jacksonville. Restaurants, The Florida Theatre, Everbank Field, JBMA, along with local breweries, parks, and riverfront all within walking distance of your front door! Two dedicated parking spaces and exclusive rooftop to enjoy. Furnishings available upon request. Don't miss on this opportunity because this one will go fast!

9745 Touchton Rd, Jacksonville, 32246 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Condominium | 1,181 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Attention investors.. Welcome to the IL Villagio a beautiful resort style gated community on the southside of Jacksonville close to restaurants and shopping. This 3 bedroom 2 bath condo features hardwood floors in the living room and hallway and granite counter tops and tile floors in the kitchen. In this community you'll enjoy the luxury access to a fully equipped gym, pool, tennis and basketball courts and much more. Currently this unit is rented to an excellent tenant renting at $1595/mo until June of 2022.

8208 White Falls Blvd, Jacksonville, 32256 3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Condominium | 1,346 Square Feet | Built in 2006

HURRY this home won't last.Beautiful move-in ready home on the 1st floor. This gated community is just 2 minutes away from big shopping center with a plethora of restaurants to choose from. Major highways such as JTB and I-95 are less than a mile away. This condo comes with 10 ft ceiling. HOA includes homes security, high speed internet, and cable.

7623 Baymeadows Cir W, Jacksonville, 32256 2 Beds 2 Baths | $160,999 | Condominium | 1,087 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Location, Location Location! 10 minutes to town center. Hard to find 2 bed 2 bathroom 1 story building and 1 car garage. Enclosed glassed in patio. Newer roof, hardy board siding, newer A/C, condo was re-piped in 2016. Private driveway and fenced in courtyard. Condo dues include all water, exterior insurance, landscaping and community pool amenities.

