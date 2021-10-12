Urban living in Tucson without a mansion? Townhomes for sale now

(TUCSON, AZ) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Tucson’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

8600 N Coral Ridge Loop, Tucson, 85704 2 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Townhouse | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Nice 2 bedroom plus den, No neighbors in front. end unit with views. All flooring is ceramic tile, no carpet. Age 55+ community with many amenities and activities.

2719 W Jennie Place, Tucson, 85713 2 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Townhouse | 1,165 Square Feet | Built in 1981

2BR/2BA block town home near Starr Pass on Tucson's West side mountains. w/ community pool. Home features an open floor plan, spacious great room with glass sliding doors open into private backyard with a great patio and with additional storage. BRAND NEW CARPET JUST INSTALLED. Skylights bring in plenty of natural light, spacious bedrooms and 2 closets in master bedroom. Just painted outside Popcorn ceilings removed, Roof just redone, comes with all appliances. Convenient location surrounded by majestic mountains, with easy access to I-10, Tumamoc Hill, The Loop, hiking & biking trails, golf course, St Mary's Hospital, grocery stores, The Mercado, MSA Annex, streetcar, bus-lines and more!

1551 N Via Dorado, Tucson, 85715 3 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Townhouse | 1,711 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Lovely townhome facing the 15th green of the Dorado CC golf course. Gas fireplace in great room w/built-in wet bar. Corner lot with great location. Come check it out. A must see!

5251 E Mission Hill Drive, Tucson, 85718 2 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Townhouse | 1,219 Square Feet | Built in 1966

MAJESTIC MOUNTAIN VIEWS! This is a rare opportunity to own a 2 unit Casita with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms nestled in the exclusive Skyline Country Club Estates along the Catalina Mountains. Unit 2 has large windows in the Great room, a full bathroom kitchen, stackable washer/dryer and Murphy bed to save on space. Live in one unit and rent the other or rent both! Take advantage of a life of luxury in this stunning golf course community. There is use of the fitness center with access of certain facilities at Skyline CC. Sip your morning coffee or evening wine while taking in mountain and city views!

