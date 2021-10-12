CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Urban living in Tucson without a mansion? Townhomes for sale now

Tucson Voice
Tucson Voice
 8 days ago

(TUCSON, AZ) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Tucson’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A3f9I_0cOy5e6b00

8600 N Coral Ridge Loop, Tucson, 85704

2 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Townhouse | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Nice 2 bedroom plus den, No neighbors in front. end unit with views. All flooring is ceramic tile, no carpet. Age 55+ community with many amenities and activities.

For open house information, contact Steven R Wendling, Tierra Antigua Realty at 520-318-5290

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22124844)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fs6B6_0cOy5e6b00

2719 W Jennie Place, Tucson, 85713

2 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Townhouse | 1,165 Square Feet | Built in 1981

2BR/2BA block town home near Starr Pass on Tucson's West side mountains. w/ community pool. Home features an open floor plan, spacious great room with glass sliding doors open into private backyard with a great patio and with additional storage. BRAND NEW CARPET JUST INSTALLED. Skylights bring in plenty of natural light, spacious bedrooms and 2 closets in master bedroom. Just painted outside Popcorn ceilings removed, Roof just redone, comes with all appliances. Convenient location surrounded by majestic mountains, with easy access to I-10, Tumamoc Hill, The Loop, hiking & biking trails, golf course, St Mary's Hospital, grocery stores, The Mercado, MSA Annex, streetcar, bus-lines and more!

For open house information, contact Peter Sollenbarger, Homesmart Advantage Group at 520-505-3000

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22113275)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UsyIQ_0cOy5e6b00

1551 N Via Dorado, Tucson, 85715

3 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Townhouse | 1,711 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Lovely townhome facing the 15th green of the Dorado CC golf course. Gas fireplace in great room w/built-in wet bar. Corner lot with great location. Come check it out. A must see!

For open house information, contact Eric Brock, Realpros Real Estate at 520-323-4577

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22114563)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09WDet_0cOy5e6b00

5251 E Mission Hill Drive, Tucson, 85718

2 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Townhouse | 1,219 Square Feet | Built in 1966

MAJESTIC MOUNTAIN VIEWS! This is a rare opportunity to own a 2 unit Casita with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms nestled in the exclusive Skyline Country Club Estates along the Catalina Mountains. Unit 2 has large windows in the Great room, a full bathroom kitchen, stackable washer/dryer and Murphy bed to save on space. Live in one unit and rent the other or rent both! Take advantage of a life of luxury in this stunning golf course community. There is use of the fitness center with access of certain facilities at Skyline CC. Sip your morning coffee or evening wine while taking in mountain and city views!

For open house information, contact Michelle S. Genardini, Keller Williams Southern Arizona at 520-615-8400

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22123807)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Real Estate
Tucson, AZ
Business
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Living#Restaurants#Townhomes#Tierra Antigua Realty#Loop#Mercado#Msa Annex#Homesmart Advantage Group#Dorado
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tucson Voice

Tucson Voice

Tucson, AZ
555
Followers
539
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tucson Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy