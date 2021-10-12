These houses are for sale in Austin

(AUSTIN, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Austin area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Austin area:

11500 Katy Ln, Austin, 78748 6 Beds 5 Baths | $1,175,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,759 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Private gated compound, nestled on 1.98 gorgeous, tree covered acres, in South Austin's highly sought after San Leanna Estates. This unique property is truly a rare find. Offering loads of opportunity as both a private residence or short term rental with cash flow opportunity. With 5,759 well used square feet, ample storage & timeless custom accents...this home is an absolute must see. The exterior features are plenty with a gorgeous courtyard, a sparkling pool, hot tub & over 100 mature oak trees. Additional building on site that could easy be converted to office/utility space Merging the best of both worlds with private acreage & big city luxuries. Ideal location with quick & easy access to I35, providing a quick commute to Downtown Austin, Buda/Kyle, the airport, & more. Ample shopping, dining & entertainment within minutes. Akins High. Buyer to verify any and all details on use.

2701 Christopher Dr, Austin, 78746 5 Beds 6 Baths | $4,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,580 Square Feet | Built in 2021

COMPLETE SUMMER 2021. Situated amongst the rolling hills in desired Westlake, this home is well underway in construction with a small window left for customization. Thoughtfully-designed gathering space brings together the formal living room, dining room with bar, and family room. Walls of Millennium window offer views of the surrounding Hill Country with expansive outdoor living to relax and take it all in. Main level master suite and secondary bedroom/office. Three bedroom suites are located on the second level with game room and large covered outdoor living. Exquisite finishes throughout. Low County Tax Rate and award winning Eanes ISD. By Allen & Allen custom homes.

1908 Quivira Rd, Austin, 78745 4 Beds 3 Baths | $615,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,147 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Lovely, updated 4 bedroom home on quiet street in desirable South Austin location. Beautiful 4 sides brick home with spacious primary bedroom on the main level. Fully remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, glass tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances. Wonderful floorplan with two living spaces downstairs & spacious gameroom up. Gorgeous primary bathroom with walk-in shower, dual vanity sinks & plantation shutters. 3 additional spacious bedrooms up with lots of storage space. Beautiful backyard with large covered patio & mature trees.

5913 Bell Tower Ln, Austin, 78747 3 Beds 2 Baths | $439,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,586 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Lovely single story home located in highly sought after South Austin community. The home features a modern open concept in the Kitchen and family room. The kitchen is gorgeous and has amazing natural light! Features include; Stainless steel appliances, subway tile back splash, beautiful white cabinets, center island, microwave hood vent, disposal, and more. The private master suite feature a full bath, double vanity, garden tub, privacy glass, walk-in closet and ceiling fan. High-end vinyl plank wood-like flooring, vinyl double pane LOW-E energy efficient windows, ring doorbell, solid surface countertops in the bathrooms & covered rear patio built with the homes foundation & roof line. The community features; 2 parks, walking trails, community pool, soccer filed, basketball court and more. Located minutes from Southpark Meadows Shopping Center, HEB Plus, 15 minutes from Downtown Austin, 18 min to Austin Airport (ABIA), Easy access to IH 35, & 45. Minutes to Buda & Kyle Shopping and restaurants galore. 20 minutes from Circuit of The Americas F1 (Formula 1) 26 minutes to San Marcos Outlets. About an hour to Six Flags Theme Park, Natural Bridge Caverns & San Antonio River Walk. A Must See!

