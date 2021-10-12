CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Standard Lithium shares rally on positive PEA news

By Staff Writer
resourceworld.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStandard Lithium Ltd. [SLI-TSXV, NYSE, S5L-FRA] has released positive results of preliminary economic assessment (PEA) as well as an updated inferred mineral resource for its Southwest Arkansas lithium project, also known as the Lanxess Project. Standard Lithium shares advanced on the news, rising 7.5% or 73 cents to $10.43 on...

resourceworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
resourceworld.com

Sierra Metals produces 21.9 M lb of CuEq in Q3 2021

Sierra Metals Inc. [SMT-TSX; SMTS-NYSE American] reported third quarter 2021 production results. Results are from its three underground mines in Latin America: the Yauricocha polymetallic mine in Peru, and the Bolivar copper and Cusi silver Mines in Mexico. Third Quarter 2021 Consolidated Production Results. Copper production of 8.3 million pounds;...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Avino Silver produces 285,464 AgEq oz from Avino mine in Q3

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM-TSX, NYSE American; GV6-FSE] reported that production of 285,464 silver equivalent ounces, consisting of 77,935 ounces of silver, 1,183 ounces of gold, and 685,535 pounds of copper, was achieved in the third quarter 2021 from its 100%-owned Avino mine property near Durango, Mexico. “We...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Falcon Gold stakes claims near lithium discovery, shares rise

Falcon Gold Corp. [FG-TSXV, 3FA, GR] said Friday it has doubled the size of its Hope Brook project in Newfoundland, picking up ground near the maritime province’s first reported discovery of significant lithium mineralization. The company said it has now staked a total of 1,660 claims, covering 41,500 hectares, which...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

American Lithium arranges $20 million financing

American Lithium Corp. [LI-TSXV, LIACF-OTCQB, 5LA1-Frankfurt] said it has arranged to raise $20 million from a private placement financing with proceeds earmarked for lithium and uranium projects in the United States and Peru. Under an agreement with a syndicate of agents, the company said it has launched a private placement...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium Hydroxide#Pea#Lithium Carbonate#Infrastructure#Standard Lithium Ltd#Sli Tsxv#S5l Fra#The Lanxess Project
kitco.com

Nevada Lithium trades up on release of PEA

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company highlighted the following:. Average annual production of 32,300 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) 23.8% after-tax...
NEVADA STATE
resourceworld.com

Iconic Minerals releases positive Bonnie Claire lithium PEA, Nevada

Iconic Minerals Ltd. [ICM-TSXV; BVTEF-OTC; YQGA-FSE] released a preliminary economic assessment report (PEA) for the 100%-optioned Bonnie Claire project located 48 km (30 miles) north of Beatty, Nevada. The report was prepared by Global Resource Engineering Ltd. (GRE) of Denver, Colorado. Using the updated NI 43-101 resource report released September...
NEVADA STATE
stockxpo.com

Stocks Rise As Oil Rally Boosts Energy Shares

U.S. stocks rose on Monday as a rally in crude oil and natural gas boosted the shares of energy companies. The S&P 500 gained 0.5% in morning trading. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose 0.5%. Third-quarter earnings season will kick off this week, and...
STOCKS
investing.com

Lookers lifts expectations again, shares rally

Investing.com – Lookers (LON:LOOK) shares are trading higher on Wednesday morning after the UK car dealership chain lifted its guidance following a strong third quarter. The company said trading in Q3 remained strong and above expectations, driven by new vehicle market outperformance, excellent new and used vehicle margins and continued tight cost and working capital control.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
resourceworld.com

Liberty Gold rallies on Idaho drilling news

Liberty Gold Corp. [LGD-TSX] shares advanced on Thursday after the company released additional results from the 2021 reverse circulation drill program at its Black Pine oxide gold deposit in southeastern Idaho. Additionally, the company announced the receipt of $11 million in cash since June 30, 2021, from the exercise of...
METAL MINING
KIRO 7 Seattle

Global shares rise as receding debt fears spur Wall St rally

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares rose Thursday, tracking a rally on Wall Street spurred by signs of progress on resolving the standoff in Congress over the federal debt ceiling. France's CAC 40 added 1.1% in early trading to 6,567.22, while Germany's DAX was up 1.1% at 15,143.67. Britain's FTSE...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Online-learning platform Udemy to offer 14.5 million shares in IPO priced at $27 to $29 each

Online-learning platform Udemy Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 14.5 million shares priced at $27 to $29 each. The company would raise $420.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of almost $4 billion, based on the 137.4 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "UDMY." Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 11 banks. Proceeds of the deal will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital,...
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Digital Asset Marketplace Bakkt Launches on NYSE Via SPAC Merger

Cryptocurrency and other digital assets platform Bakkt debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. CEO Gavin Michael joined Cheddar to talk about the decision behind launching an IPO and why a SPAC merger was the ideal route for the company. "We just found that it gave us more certainty over the funding objectives that we were trying to achieve by going public," he said.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Energous stock rockets on heavy volume after FCC approves 'over-the-air' wireless charging product at any distance

Shares of Energous Corp. rocketed 30% on massive volume in premarket trading Tuesday, after the over-the-air wireless charging company said the U.S. Federal Communications Commission granted equipment authorization for wireless power transfer at any distance. Trading volume ballooned to 16.5 million shares, enough make the stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and compares with the full-day average of about 720,300 shares. Energous said the FCC approval adds to the approval in Europe for unlimited distance wireless charging. "The 1W Active Energy Harvesting transmitter can charge multiple devices at once, enabling at-any-distance over-the-air charging for the growing ecosystem of Internet of Things devices such as retail sensors, electronic shelf labels, industrial devices and more," the company said. The stock has gained 11.1% year to date through Monday, while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.5%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

American Electric Power raises dividend, to boost implied yield to over 3.7%

Shares of American Electric Power Co. Inc. rose 0.6% in morning trading Tuesday, after the Ohio-based electricity transmission company said it raised its cash dividend by 5.4%. The new quarterly dividend of 78 cents a share, up from 74 cents, will be payable Dec. 10 to shareholders of record on Nov. 10. At current stock price, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 3.74%, which compares with the SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF's yield of 3.01% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.34%. American Electric's stock has edged up 0.3% year to date, while the utilities ETF has gained 4.8% and the S&P 500 has rallied 20.2%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy