Saint Louis, MO

Take a look at these homes for sale in St. Louis

 8 days ago

(St. Louis, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in St. Louis than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M9yXJ_0cOy5Zdq00

2340 Wedgwood Drive, Florissant, 63033

4 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,557 Square Feet | Built in 1964

This home would make a great investment property or primary residence. This is a nice spacious 4 bedroom partial brick home. Spacious family room with fireplace and sliding doors to the back covered patio. Newer vinyl windows. Hardwood floors in the dining room, family room and living room. Large partially finished basement with lots of storage and workspace. Two car rear entry garage. Nice level back yard. Great school district. Property is corporate owned, seller has never occupied the property. Property is being SOLD AS-IS. Seller will not provide any warranties, inspections, or repairs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Je2cI_0cOy5Zdq00

9151 Wrenwood Lane, St Louis, 63144

2 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Condominium | 1,048 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Welcome to this beautiful condo in the popular and conveniently located Brentwood Forest Condominium Community. Spacious sun-filled living room opens to a dining room. The updated kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter space. Master bedroom suite offers large closet space and a full bath. A second bedroom and full bath complete this fantastic home. Just off the dining room is a cozy patio that is perfect for enjoying your morning coffee. Additional storage is also available. Close to parks, restaurants, shopping highways and more. Also take advantage of all of the amenities of Brentwood Forest including the swimming pool!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRRqa_0cOy5Zdq00

86 Flamingo Drive, St Louis, 63123

2 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,388 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Welcome to this charming ranch nestled on a .5+ acre beautifully manicured, level lot in the desirable neighborhood of Webster Gardens near Grant's Trail! You will be impressed w/ the large living room loaded w/ sunny windows, an elegant gas fireplace with marble surround & a separate dining room that is perfect for entertaining. There are gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main floor, a family room for fun & games and a wonderful breakfast room overlooking the expansive patio & beautiful yard. The kitchen has electric stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave, frig, new disposal & lots of custom cabinetry off the breakfast room. There are 2 generous bedrooms on main level + 3rd sleeping area w/ french doors in finished walk out lower level, + 3rd bathroom, office & recreation room. The main floor master suite has beautiful windows, hardwood floors & a full bath w/ shower & relaxing jet tub! Main floor laundry + another in lower level. There is extra finished sq footage in Lower level!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zXdVU_0cOy5Zdq00

10311 Pineview Court, St Louis, 63114

6 Beds 4 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,430 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Welcome home! This stunning English Tudor estate, affectionately named "Kellerbrae" by James T. Keller and family was handsomely built in 1910 as a sister house to recently sold 10005 Keith Inch Ct (MLS 20035966). This beautiful 3 story home boasts 6 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Old world character charms you at every turn with over 3400 square feet of living space. Enjoy your morning coffee from the oversized wrap around porch and take in the view of the mature trees including a proud magnolia. You will feel the history of the home throughout, yet enjoy the comforts of the many modern updates. The renovated kitchen is a cook's dream with quartz counters, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in butler's pantry. The second floor has 2 full baths and 4 bedrooms, including the master suite (with it's own full bath and oversized walk-in closet), and 2 bedrooms/1 full bath/bonus room reside on floor 3. This home is simply extraordinary and must be experienced in person!

