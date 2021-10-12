CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Urban living in Denver without a mansion? Townhomes for sale now

Denver News Alert
Denver News Alert
 8 days ago

(DENVER, CO) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Denver’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Denver, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dO0oh_0cOy5UED00

5406 Dtc Parkway, Greenwood Village, 80111

4 Beds 4 Baths | $660,000 | Townhouse | 2,432 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Fabulous Brownstone Townhouse in the highly sought after Georgetown at Greenwood Village! This residence is particularly suited for entertaining with an open floor plan in the kitchen area as well as a rooftop deck!! Kitchen features include granite counter tops, an island with a gas stove top range, stainless appliances, dark cabinets, and tile back splash. There is also a balcony off the kitchen and a lower level living room with a gas fireplace. There are a total of 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and the Primary bedroom bath is a "5-piece"! The Primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet as well as a balcony. Basement Ensuite Bathroom. Additional features: two-car attached private garage and within walking distance to restaurants, coffee shops, taverns, shopping, and the Light Rail. In Cherry Creek School District.

For open house information, contact Ramon Bargas, Keller Williams - Denver Highlands at 303-458-0100

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11946089)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Op4o1_0cOy5UED00

1981 Eaton St, Lakewood, 80214

2 Beds 3 Baths | $595,000 | Townhouse | 1,272 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Finally your chance to live by Sloan's Lake! This Gorgeous Townhouse sits just steps away from the new Edgewater Marketplace filled with restaurants, bars, and events/Farmers Markets held weekly! Enjoy your morning Coffee on the rooftop overlooking Downtown and Sloan's Lake. Perfect 3 mile loop run around the lake from your doorstep. This home was just recently built in 2020. Radon Mitigation, BBQ gas line, and Hot tub hookups etc. are ready for your arrival! Both bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms with Jack & Jill sinks in the master bath. Large 2 car garage with extra storage included for all your Colorado Gear! Within walking distance you have parks all around including Walker Branch Park and the Edgewater Rec center! The Rec center offers a fully equipped gym, indoor and outdoor basketball court, Skatepark, Running Track etc. This is the perfect home for you! Schedule a showing with the listing agent or come to the Open House Saturday/Sunday.

For open house information, contact Teddy Mohlman Palomo, Keller Williams - Denver Highlands at 303-458-0100

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11845794)

Denver, CO
