Early Bookings for Disney World’s Star Wars Hotel Are NOW OPEN for Another Group of Guests

If you are a coffee lover, we have some excellent news for you. If there is one thing that the majority of Disney adults can agree on, it is that you cannot get through a day at Walt Disney World Resort without an added boost. For some, that may come in the form of an energy drink, sugar, or tea, but for many, a good cup of joe will do the trick. When Guests visit Disney World, they often have two choices: Starbucks, which tends to have insanely long lines, and Joffrey’s, which is located throughout all of the parks.

LIFESTYLE ・ 15 DAYS AGO