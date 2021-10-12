CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Early Bookings for Disney World’s Star Wars Hotel Are NOW OPEN for Another Group of Guests

By Madison Owens
disneyfoodblog.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Star Wars hotel (Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser) is opening on March 1st, 2022, and we’re pretty excited!. We’ve learned so much about the hotel, like what activities could be included, what food will be like, the room designs, and the pricing. Select groups, like Disney Vacation Club members, Annual Passholders, and Club 33 members, have already been able to book their reservations on the ship thanks to early booking windows. And now, another early booking window has opened for a certain group!

www.disneyfoodblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
kennythepirate.com

A Disney Resort is now turning guests away due to worker strike

Guests visiting this Disney resort are experiencing a less than magical experience. Check out how a worker strike is affecting Guests in a very disappointing way. Since Walt Disney World was closed in 2020, there have been a shortage of bus operators. This has led to job postings for bus drivers for Walt Disney World. Recently, we shared how this employment shortage has negatively affected Guests at Walt Disney World as they have arrived for the 50th Anniversary celebrations.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Wait Times Have Gone Up Significantly This Week in Disney World!

We like to keep up with how lines are looking in the parks, so here’s a look at all the average wait times in Disney World from this week. Let’s head to Magic Kingdom! This week, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train had the longest average wait time with 66 minutes!. After...
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

Disney Vacation Club Members Must Book a Minimum of One Guest on Points During Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Presale

Ahead of the start of tomorrow’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser presale to Disney Vacation Club members, a new detail has emerged. Members must purchase at least one guest in their party on DVC points during the presale, while all others may pay with cash. Points charts for the new interactive hotel experience will be available tomorrow at the start of the presale, which will also be open to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

GUIDE: Booking Lightning Lane With Disney Genie+ at Walt Disney World

Disney Genie debuted this morning, and with it, Genie+ and Lightning Lane, the new paid replacement to the former FastPass+ program. We’re at the parks today checking out the new features of the program, and we have a full guide for you on booking Lightning Lane with Genie+. At 7:00...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Disney Vacation Club#Annual Passholders#Disney Visa#Dfb#Star Wars Hotel#Starcruiser
StarWars.com

Quiz: Which Star Wars Book Should You Read Now?

To celebrate , which marks its 10th anniversary this year, we’re ready to tackle our towering pile of to-be-read titles. Whether you’re looking to re-read a favorite or simply need help determining where to start, this StarWars.com quiz will help you decide which Star Wars book should rise to the top of your reading list.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
orlandoweekly.com

Imagineer says Disney's Star Wars hotel will include appearances from Kylo Ren, Chewbacca

Few things have garnered as much excitement in the Disney fan universe than the live-in, immersive Star Wars hotel planned for Walt Disney World. Understandably so, given the level of ambition behind the undertaking. The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will fully ensconce guests in a Star Wars story where their choices effect the outcome over the course of several days. There's not much else like it in the theme park world and every bit of new news is gobbled up with the appetite of a sarlacc.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

WHEN You Should Eat at Disney World’s Steakhouse 71

One of the newest restaurants in Disney World is Steakhouse 71, located at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. The restaurant’s theme is a nod to Disney World’s opening in 1971, and the decorations, artwork, and furniture reflect that time period in an upscale but nostalgic way. We’ve eaten breakfast, lunch, and dinner at Steakhouse 71 now, plus we visited the lounge to try some bites and drinks there. So when is the BEST time to eat at this new spot? We’ll break it down for ya here.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
Inside the Magic

Disney Guests Are Now DRINKING Cinderella Castle

If you are a coffee lover, we have some excellent news for you. If there is one thing that the majority of Disney adults can agree on, it is that you cannot get through a day at Walt Disney World Resort without an added boost. For some, that may come in the form of an energy drink, sugar, or tea, but for many, a good cup of joe will do the trick. When Guests visit Disney World, they often have two choices: Starbucks, which tends to have insanely long lines, and Joffrey’s, which is located throughout all of the parks.
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

DFB Video: Latest Disney News: BIG Holiday News, Win a Trip to Disney World, and SO. MANY. Minnie Ears!

Hey, friends! We’re back with another DFB Video covering all the latest Disney news!. Disney is giving away a free trip for the 50th! An opening day attraction in Magic Kingdom will be closing until further notice, new (and old) Halloween treats are in the parks, and coffee stuffed ice cream donuts. Plus loads of holiday news, because you know…it’s almost Halloween.
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

The BEST Disney World Hotels to Celebrate the Holidays

The holiday season is just around the corner, and Walt Disney World goes all-out for the season. With giant Christmas trees, inventive decor, and special events, it’s a fantastic time to visit the Most Magical Place on Earth. While most people think about the holiday happenings in the Parks, Disney...
TRAVEL
travelweekly.com

Disney Wish's new kid spaces include one with Star Wars creatures

New features for kids on the upcoming Disney Wish will include an immersive Star Wars experience, a nautical playground and venues just for tweens and teens. Disney's Oceaneer Club for kids ages 3 to 12 will feature two new spaces, Star Wars: Cargo Bay and Mickey and Minnie Captain's Deck. These augment the previously announced spaces new to the Wish, including the Marvel Super Hero Academy, Fairytale Hall and the Walt Disney Imagineering Lab.
MOVIES
fox35orlando.com

Early bookings begin for 'Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser': What to know

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Select groups can now book their adventure on the ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser,’ Disney said. Disney kicked off its 50th anniversary celebration with some major announcements, including that its newest ‘Star Wars’ inspired resort, called the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, will open on March 1, 2022.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Guests Can Pre-Register For Disney World’s DAS Program Ahead of Arrival

One of the ways Disney accommodates guests with special needs is through their Disability Access Service, or DAS for short. Normally, guests would visit Guest Relations in the theme parks in order to sign up for DAS, which allows guests who have difficulty tolerating extended waits in conventional queues the ability to to book return times for rides and attractions.
TRAVEL
Theme Park Insider

World's First Warner Bros. Hotel to Open in November

October 11, 2021, 5:34 AM · The world's first Warner Bros.-themed hotel is opening next month, right next door to the world's top Warner Bros. theme park. The WB Abu Dhabi hotel on Yas Island, operated by Hilton under the Curio Collection brand, will open to guests on November 11. Located next to the Theme Park Insider Award-winning Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi on Miral's Yas Island resort, the hotel features the iconic "Friends" fountain out front and offers 257 rooms inside, each with curated artwork reflecting three themes devoted to the studio's history of storytelling.
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

Is Disney World’s Expensive New Hotel Perk Worth It?

Staying on Disney World property comes with a series of perks, whether that’s easy access to Disney’s complimentary transportation systems, 24/7 immersion in the so-called Disney “bubble,” or Early Theme Park Entry, which grants all on-property guests the ability to enter a theme park 30 minutes prior to the posted opening time each day!
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy