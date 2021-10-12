Check out these homes for sale in San Diego now

(San Diego, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in San Diego will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

438 Paraiso Avenue, Spring Valley, 91977 3 Beds 2 Baths | $680,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,522 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Welcome to this great home in Spring Valley. This charming 3bd/2bath home, Bright and open floor plan perfect for entertaining, custom kitchen, granite countertops, bedrooms has wooden floors , Backyard very private and relaxing, Room for Boat or RV. A big storage shed , close to shopping + freeways , safe and quiet neighborhood, Enjoy above ground pool. and Trampoline. Also has a water softener system.

285 Moss St, Chula Vista, 91911 2 Beds 2 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Attached | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Come check out this beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 bath condo located in front of the Community Pool. Located in the top floor. Complex is located in the heart of Chula Vista near the Chula Vista Golf Course. Move-In Ready with multiple upgrades. Upgrades include Laminated Flooring, Kitchen Counter Tops & Backsplash, Hallway Bathroom completely remodeled and dual pane windows through out the condo. It's a must see, you won't find a 2 bedroom condo for the price of this unit. Great Central Location with easy freeway access, minutes away from Downtown San Diego, Malls, Restaurants and so much more!!

6877 Caminito Mundo, San Diego, 92119 1 Bed 2 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Attached | 831 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Sought after Woodlands complex. Rarely available 1Br 1.5Ba. Spacious upgraded unit includes fireplace,vinyl plank flooring,new carpet in bedroom, quartz counters w/breakfast bar,pendant lights, stainless appliances include stove,dishwasher,microwave and refrigerator. full sized front load stackable washer and dryer. Central AC/Heat. 1 Car detached garage plus 1 permitted outside spot. 2 pools and spas plus tennis courts and plenty of lush greenery on the grounds. Great San Carlos neighborhood near Cowles Mountain and Mission Trails Golf Course. The living area and bedroom are open and spacious. In this market, don't miss this affordable jewel. Your client will thank you.

3602 Highland Avenue, San Diego, 92105 4 Beds 2 Baths | $574,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,487 Square Feet | Built in 1967

BUYERS COLD FEET GIVES YOU A CHANCE! Spacious 1920s Craftsman with 2-story addition situated on a corner lot in City Heights. This home has great character throughout by means of built-ins, tray ceilings, and antique details. Welcoming front porch makes a charming entrance that feels warm and inviting. Sizable living room opens to dining area and eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet storage & counter space. Large laundry room off the kitchen is tucked away perfectly yet easily accessible. Head upstairs to the oversized main bedroom suite featuring upgraded closet space extended living area. Three additional bedrooms complete the first floor. The side patio is a great place to spend leisurely days grilling and chilling in the sun. Gated driveway with carport makes parking around here easy. Enjoy the San Diego lifestyle in this awesome neighborhood, centrally located near schools, shops, parks, restaurants, and freeways. City Heights Recreation Center is also super close by. Great opportunity for someone who loves doing projects at their own pace.

