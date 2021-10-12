Makin Waves with Dogs in a Pile: Nothin’ Left to Do, But Smile…
To the joy of their many fans up and down the East Coast, Asbury Park-based jam outfit Dogs in a Pile have been refueling their tour schedule now that most of the band are done with prestigious music colleges, such as Berklee College of Music in Boston and University of Arts in Philadelphia. The fun, funky five-piece will return home to the Stone Pony on Oct. 15 for another headlining show. Abandoned Outcasts will open two sets by the Dogs, who are drummer Joe Babick, keyboardist Jeremy Kaplan, bassist Sam Lucid, and guitarists Jimmy Law and Brian Murray. Most share lead vocal duties on their debut album, “Not Your Average Beagle,” released in May.www.theaquarian.com
