Urban home ownership in Las Vegas? These condos are on the market

(LAS VEGAS, NV) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Las Vegas condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Las Vegas, pulled from our classifieds:

6704 Dorita Avenue, Las Vegas, 89108 3 Beds 2 Baths | $255,000 | Condominium | 1,289 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Very nice first floor 3 bedroom condo that also features a full size two car attached garage. Kitchen has breakfast bar, built in microwave and pantry that looks into a large great room with a gas fireplace. Eat in breakfast area. Third bedroom also makes a great office with a french door entry. Hot water heater installed 9-2021.

For open house information, contact David J Crete, Aspire Realty Group at 702-202-3131

9136 Las Manaitas Avenue, Las Vegas, 89144 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,188,000 | Condominium | 2,497 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful Mira Villa luxury condo by Toll Brothers, located in the Canyon Villages of Summerlin. Top floor with 3 separate balconies that give you over 400 square feet of outdoor space, views overlooking the pool and the scenic mountain ranges. This unit was completed in April 2021. Highly upgraded, open concept floor plan ideal for entertaining, large center island with breakfast bar, ample counter and cabinet space, wet bar extension, and roomy walk-in pantry and prep area. Some additional features are the in home convenient elevator, trash chute off the foyer, and private garage parking. Gated community with amenities including a pool, clubhouse, spa areas, outdoor fireplace, and BBQs. Access to the Summerlin trail system, parks, and recreational opportunities.

For open house information, contact William Collins, eXp Realty at 702-727-1050

6655 Abruzzi Drive, North Las Vegas, 89084 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Condominium | 1,255 Square Feet | Built in 2006

NICE 3 BEDROOM UPSTAIRS UNIT WITH OVER 1200 SQUARE FEET OF LIVING AREA; UNIT HAS AN AMAZING BALCONY WITH STORAGE AREA; 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE; COMPLEX IS NEAR ALL NECESSARY AMENITIES AND HAS A COMMUNITY POOL AND SMALL PARk

For open house information, contact James T Tucker, Silver State Realty & Inves at 702-730-2080

8000 West Badura Avenue, Las Vegas, 89113 1 Bed 1 Bath | $189,000 | Condominium | 690 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Gated community with pool, spa, exercise room and clubhouse! Ground floor level unit. Enter condo to open concept living area with woodlike flooring. Condo features 2 tone paint, updated gold tone fixtures and hardware, updated light fixtures and no carpet throughout. Kitchen features granite countertops, new white cast iron sink and gold tone faucet and tile flooring. Bedroom has walk in closet and ceiling fan. Bathroom has granite countertops, gold tone faucet and hardware, vanity and shelving. Covered patio overlooks the community green belt.

For open house information, contact Jim C Fong, Urban Nest Realty at 702-853-2440