These condos are for sale in Miami

 8 days ago

(MIAMI, FL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Miami’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

459 Ne 210Th Circle Ter, Miami, 33179

3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Condominium | 1,077 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Spacious condo in gated community, well maintained. Within close proximity of major highways and shops.Tenant occupied until December 28th, 2021.

9501 Collins Ave, Surfside, 33154

4 Beds 6 Baths | $3,745,000 | Condominium | 3,548 Square Feet | Built in 2014

EXCLUSIVE TURN-KEY BEACHFRONT LUXURY TOWNHOUSE! Spanning over 4 stories, this meticulously appointed residence has a modern kitchen with top of the line appliances, private glass elevator, 4 spacious bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms & terraces, custom recessed lighting, Italian porcelain flooring, impact glass door & windows. The private 2 level outdoor patio includes a private plunge pool and BBQ kitchen area. 2 car garage + 1 outdoor parking space included with unit. Enjoy living steps from private beach access & service.

2350 Ne 135Th Street, North Miami, 33181

1 Bed 1 Bath | $169,000 | Condominium | 723 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Very sought after area East of US1, quiet and private street, close to Whole Foods and major shopping center, spacious 1 bed, currently rented, assigned parking, pool, gym, very well maintained building with a very good looking unit.

2301 Collins Av, Miami Beach, 33139

0 Bed 1 Bath | $795,000 | Condominium | 600 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Great vacation rental opportunity rent estimates avail very good rental $$ second best line in building best studio line upgraded hall ways done upgraded lobby Compare prices to 1 hotel. Always rented pretty much so only serious buyers with proof of funds. Owner agent. Text me to show.

