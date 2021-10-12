House hunting in Los Angeles? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

(LOS ANGELES, CA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Los Angeles or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Los Angeles, pulled from our classifieds:

440 S Occidental Blvd, Los Angeles, 90057 3 Beds 3 Baths | $730,000 | Condominium | 1,420 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Luxury bright high ceiling penthouse condo, 3 beds, and 3 baths corner unit, faced north and west. The kitchen has a granite countertop and the prominent Bosch appliances, washer, and dryer in the unit. It comes with a hardwood floor, recessed lights, spacious master bedroom, and master bathroom. Two side-by-side parking spaces. Perfect location between downtown and Koreatown. Great city views day and night. HOA fee is just $362 per month. Please submit the best and final offer since the seller may not countback.

For open house information, contact Daehong Park, Keller Williams Larchmont at 323-762-2600

424 S Westmoreland Avenue, Los Angeles, 90020 1 Bed 1 Bath | $429,000 | Condominium | 639 Square Feet | Built in 1982

The Regazzi Realty Group is pleased to present this stunning starter unit close to everything in the Mid-Wilshire area! Close to K-town, and DTLA. Recently remodeled with newer laminate flooring, granite countertops, cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with plenty of storage and a walk in closet. Unit is on the top floor of the 3 story complex. Walking distance to metro, shopping and restaurants. Comes with 2 tandem parking spaces in the underground, gated garage as well as a large storage unit. Low HOA dues of $272 make this very affordable urban living! Just over 3 miles north of USC and walking distance to Shriners Hospital. Call Amir for your private tour. 714/686-1187.

For open house information, contact Tony Regazzi, Keller Williams Realty Brea/Fullerton at 714-606-4555

108 W Maple Street, Glendale, 91204 3 Beds 2 Baths | $575,000 | Condominium | 1,210 Square Feet | Built in 1992

A wonderful Glendale condo to call home! Set within a secured complex, this spacious 1,210-sqft first floor condo is a well-sized home filled with undiluted light from the variety of windows plus recessed lighting throughout and highlights the chestnut tone flooring. The common area of the living room and dining room enjoy access to the front patio space and creates a cohesive flow for entertaining or enjoying a relaxed evening in. Complete with all white cabinetry and spacious countertops compliment by a tile backsplash, this user-friendly kitchen has an ideal layout to aid with all culinary creations to ignite and to be enjoyed in the adjacent dining room. Each bedroom includes built-in closets fitted with mirrored doors and the two secondary rooms include side patio access. The Primary bedroom includes two closets and an attached private bathroom. As a great plus, this home features an in-unit laundry room for ease of access. Poised in the heart of Downtown Glendale, this lovely home is moments away from local establishments, markets, shops, restaurants, easy freeway access, and so much more!

For open house information, contact Anika Mardian, JohnHart Real Estate at 818-246-1099

14807 Condon Avenue, Lawndale, 90260 2 Beds 2 Baths | $489,000 | Condominium | 939 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Park the car in secured subterranean garage, stroll past the hot tub and swimming pool as you walk to a quiet spot tucked in the back of complex. This two (2) bedroom condo has just recently been updated with new interior paint, new flooring throughout, blinds throughout, kitchen cabinets freshly painted inside and out along with new counter tops, stove and dishwasher. New ceiling fan in the dining area which looks out onto outdoor courtyard, private balcony off living room offers addition dining/seating options if preferred! Both bathrooms updated with new low flow toilets, cabinets, counters, fixtures and both tub and shower have been reglazed. Deck off of living room

For open house information, contact Denise Lavell, RE/MAX Estate Properties at 310-378-9494