Urban home ownership in Detroit? These condos are on the market

(DETROIT, MI) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Detroit condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Detroit condos have been selected from our classified listings:

31657 Nardelli Lane, Roseville, 48066 1 Bed 1 Bath | $50,000 | Condominium | 544 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Clean & well maintained end unit condo built in 1992. Nice open floor plan. Kitchen w/ plenty of cabinets, updated counters, large pantry and appliances (Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer) Spacious Living Room w/doorwall to patio that overlooks common area. Large bedroom w/ walk-in closet. Some recent updates include: Newer furnace, HWT. Private entrance to each unit and assigned parking spot for each unit. Close to major freeways, shopping and Schools. These unit allow to be rented!! Could make for a great investment!

For open house information, contact Steven Murphy, Century 21 Campbell Realty at 248-398-0100

330 Gratiot Avenue, Detroit, 48226 2 Beds 2 Baths | $635,900 | Condominium | 1,043 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Sophisticated Hi-Rise Living in the Heart of Detroit is now available- live connected at Exchange! Spring 2023 Occupancy! This 15th floor 2 bedroom & 2 bath unit has unobstructed skyline views of the city! With elevated interiors designed by Parini, Exchange represents the epitome of luxurious living! The appliance package includes Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Wolf Range, Best Chimney Hood, Sharp Carousel Microwave, Asko Dishwasher & in-unit washer/dryer. Resident Amenities include:24/7 Valet; EV valet-serviced charging stations; State-of-the-art Technogym® fitness center; Tech-driven package and mailroom; Hospitality-based design of lobby, club room, and outdoor rooftop deck; Smart technology throughout w/ touch-free key communication & utilities! Pet friendly building w/ multiple parks close by! Walk out your front door to everything: Campus Martius, The Riverfront, the QLINE. Sports & Entertainment districts & much more! Brand new 15 year NEZ tax abatement!

For open house information, contact Hannah J Hoppough, @Properties Detroit at 313-230-0510

627 W Alexandrine St Unit 5, Detroit, 48201 2 Beds 3 Baths | $639,000 | Condominium | 1,775 Square Feet | Built in 1930

SUMMER ON YOUR PRIVE ROOF DECK! Rare opportunity to live in the iconic Springfield Lofts Condominium in Midtown! Fall in love upon entering this 10-unit enclave with stunning carved limestone Art Deco facade. The ground floor of this well laid out townhouse includes two large bedrooms with high ceilings, ensuite baths, walk-in closets & large laundry area. The bright & airy loft-like upper level living area brings the kitchen, dining & living rooms into one contiguous flow. From here, you can exit onto your own private roof-top terrace ~ perfect for dining & entertaining outdoors. A large basement includes a wonderful library/home office & tons of storage. Further features include exposed concrete & brick, floor-to-ceiling windows & your own private 2 car garage directly across from your front door. All of this within walking distance to the Midtown's popular dining & shopping as well as the Museum District & Wayne State University. Townhouse living at its finest! Easy to show!

For open house information, contact Lisa Nederlander, Max Broock, REALTORS®-Birmingham at 248-644-6700

1454 Townsend St, Detroit, 48214 2 Beds 3 Baths | $599,900 | Condominium | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to the fastest developing neighborhood in Detroit, the villages. The Saint Charles Terraces are the 2nd phase of this project. The Terraces is a modern new construction building located next to the historic redeveloped school. This one bedroom units offers the highest level of quality and finishes which include: Scavolini kitchen, Bosch appliances, hardwood floors, fully tiled marble bathrooms, floor to ceiling windows. NEZ tax abatement valid for 15 years starting in 2020!

For open house information, contact Matt O'Laughlin, @Properties Detroit at 313-230-0510